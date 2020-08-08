Sections
Karan Johar hosts Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani at home. See pics

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 08:30 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor spotted outside Karan Johar’s house. (Varinder Chawla)

Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani were spotted outside filmmaker Karan Johar’s Mumbai house on Friday. Karan hasn’t made a public appearance for several weeks, after he was subjected to sustained online vitriol following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Pictures of the three, in which each of them are wearing masks, were shared online. Earlier in the day, Kiara and actor Varun Dhawan were seen at Karan’s Dharma Productions office in Mumbai.

 

The filmmaker, after weeks of radio silence, made a social media return recently, when he commented on actor Ranveer Singh’s Instagram live post. Karan hasn’t made a single social media post himself, since his last one, on Sushant’s death.



In his post, he had expressed regret at not staying in touch with the actor, despite noticing that he wasn’t doing very well. Sushant and Karan worked together on the ill-fated film, Drive, which was denied a theatrical release and put out on Netflix. It received overwhelmingly negative reviews. Sushant’s Dil Bechara co-star Sahil Vaid, who has worked often with Karan as well, said in a recent interview to Navbharat Times, “Unfortunately, Drive turned out to be a bad film and he was stuck with it. It became difficult for Karan Johar to find theatres for the film. It is a lie that the film was intentionally released on OTT.”

Also read: Karan Johar makes social media comeback after trolling over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, comments on Ranveer Singh’s post

Sushant’s death triggered a debate around the existence of nepotism in the film industry. Several filmmakers in the industry, including Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Aditya Chopra, have also been questioned by the Mumbai Police in relation with the case. The actor’s suicide is now being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Karan’s next film is the upcoming Gunjan Saxena biopic, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi, which will be released on Netflix on August 12.

