Karan Johar kicks off Bollywood’s Diwali parties with Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Manish Malhotra. See pics

Filmmaker Karan Johar threw a cosy Diwali party with a handful of his friends on Tuesday. In attendance were Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Manish Malhotra and Maheep Kapoor.

While none of the guests shared pictures from the party, they were all spotted arriving at Karan’s home on Tuesday night. Pregnant for the second time, Kareena was seen in a grey kurta and pyjama. She waved to the paparazzi while making her way inside Karan’s home. She also shared a picture on Instagram Stories of Karan’s latest children’s book, The Big Thoughts of Little Luv. “Well done my KJo,” she wrote with the picture.

Malaika was seen in a chic white printed outfit. She wore her mask and stopped to pose for the paparazzi. Manish was dressed for Diwali in a red kurta from his latest collection. Sharing a picture of himself, he wrote, “#diwalinights #kurta @manishmalhotraworld #local4diwali.” Also spotted at the party were Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor and Sohail Khan’s wife Seema.

Karan, himself, was not seen in any picture and he did not post any photos from the party as well. His last post showed him sitting with his twins Roohi and Yash in his lap, reading his book. It is inspired from his own experiences as a parent. In the book, he explores the challenges every parent faces as well as the differences imposed between boys and girls while raising them. The picture book will be published by Juggernaut Books.

He had previously released his autobiography, An Unsuitable Boy, in 2017. The director had written about his relationship with many celebrities, including close friends Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan, while also talking about how his cinema is often labelled elitist.

Karan was working on his first historical drama Takht, which features a star-studded cast of Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar, when the coronavirus lockdown was imposed. The film has since taken a backseat.

