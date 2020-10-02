Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bollywood / Karan Johar pens note for PM Modi, shares Bollywood’s plans of celebrating 75 years of independence: ‘We’re humbled, honoured’

Karan Johar pens note for PM Modi, shares Bollywood’s plans of celebrating 75 years of independence: ‘We’re humbled, honoured’

In a tweet addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Karan Johar said that several members of the film fraternity will come together to ‘curate stories of our great nation’, as India celebrates 75 years of independence.

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 17:15 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Karan Johar is a part of an initiative to create ‘inspiring content’ about Indian culture, values and valour.

Karan Johar, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, revealed that the film fraternity has special plans to celebrate 75 years of independence. He said that the industry will make ‘inspiring content about valour, values and the culture of India’.

In a tweet addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Karan wrote, “Honourable PM @narendramodi ji...we are humbled & honoured to curate stories of our great nation whilst we celebrate 75 years of India’s independence #RajkumarHirani @aanandlrai @ektarkapoor #SajidNadiadwala @itsrohitshetty #DineshVijan #ChangeWithin #IndianFilmFraternity #PMOIndia.”

In the accompanying tweet, he shared the details, “Celebrating 75 years of Independence by joining hands with ‘Change Within’, an initiative by film fraternity, to make inspiring content about valour, values and the culture of India. It is our stories that make us who we are, and every corner of our country has an empowering tale to tell Last year we made a special film on the 150th birth year of Mahatma Gandhi, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Followed by various meaningful initiatives, we have come together to celebrate the spirit of the freedom movement.”

Calling PM Modi their inspiration and guide, Karan wrote, “As we embark on this journey, it witnesses a fresh beginning of the grand era of storytelling to cherish the soul of the idea called ‘India’. Drawing inspiration from our Honorable Prime Minister from whom we also seek sustained guidance, we the members of the film fraternity are privileged to announce our plan to celebrate the 75th year of Independence.”

 

Also read | Serious Men movie review: Furious and fabulous, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s new Netflix film is one of the finest of 2020

Apart from the initiative in collaboration with Change Within, Karan has another project in the pipeline. He will be authoring a picture book for children titled The Big Thoughts of Little Luv, which is inspired by his experience of being a father to twins Yash and Roohi. Sharing the news, he had written on Twitter, “Wanted to share something exciting! My first picture book for kids ! #thebigthoughtsoflittleLUV ! Coming soon! Thank you @mrsfunnybones for introducing me to the wonderful @Chikisarkar @juggernautbook.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Committed to women’s safety, tweets CM Adityanath amid Hathras protests
Oct 02, 2020 16:49 IST
Priyanka Gandhi attends prayer meet for Hathras victim at Delhi temple
Oct 02, 2020 17:38 IST
Road to Indian envoys’ appointments to neighbourhood countries goes through PMO
Oct 02, 2020 12:05 IST
Fever, body aches after Covid-19 vaccine trial: All you need to know
Oct 02, 2020 15:42 IST

latest news

Uttarakhand Congress starts signature campaign against farm bills
Oct 02, 2020 17:42 IST
Walmart to sell UK unit Asda in $8.8 billion deal
Oct 02, 2020 17:40 IST
Khaali Peeli review: A ride back to Bollywood’s mindless masala years
Oct 02, 2020 17:41 IST
Brief history of nearly 5 billion emojis used every single day
Oct 02, 2020 17:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.