Karan Johar pens note for PM Modi, shares Bollywood’s plans of celebrating 75 years of independence: ‘We’re humbled, honoured’

Karan Johar, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, revealed that the film fraternity has special plans to celebrate 75 years of independence. He said that the industry will make ‘inspiring content about valour, values and the culture of India’.

In a tweet addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Karan wrote, “Honourable PM @narendramodi ji...we are humbled & honoured to curate stories of our great nation whilst we celebrate 75 years of India’s independence #RajkumarHirani @aanandlrai @ektarkapoor #SajidNadiadwala @itsrohitshetty #DineshVijan #ChangeWithin #IndianFilmFraternity #PMOIndia.”

In the accompanying tweet, he shared the details, “Celebrating 75 years of Independence by joining hands with ‘Change Within’, an initiative by film fraternity, to make inspiring content about valour, values and the culture of India. It is our stories that make us who we are, and every corner of our country has an empowering tale to tell Last year we made a special film on the 150th birth year of Mahatma Gandhi, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Followed by various meaningful initiatives, we have come together to celebrate the spirit of the freedom movement.”

Calling PM Modi their inspiration and guide, Karan wrote, “As we embark on this journey, it witnesses a fresh beginning of the grand era of storytelling to cherish the soul of the idea called ‘India’. Drawing inspiration from our Honorable Prime Minister from whom we also seek sustained guidance, we the members of the film fraternity are privileged to announce our plan to celebrate the 75th year of Independence.”

Apart from the initiative in collaboration with Change Within, Karan has another project in the pipeline. He will be authoring a picture book for children titled The Big Thoughts of Little Luv, which is inspired by his experience of being a father to twins Yash and Roohi. Sharing the news, he had written on Twitter, “Wanted to share something exciting! My first picture book for kids ! #thebigthoughtsoflittleLUV ! Coming soon! Thank you @mrsfunnybones for introducing me to the wonderful @Chikisarkar @juggernautbook.”

