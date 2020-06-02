Sections
Karan Johar posts a note to wedding: 'You show us a world of happiness, then vanish, bad sex beckons your return'

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 15:40 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Karan Johar is very active on Instagram.

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Tuesday appeared to be in a rather depressing mood, quite a departure from all the happy videos of his kids - Yash and Roohi - that he has been posting through the lockdown. He posted two notes as Instagram stories - both making probing observations on life, death, wedding and marriage.

On one of the notes, he wrote: “Dear Death, You can be so arrogant because you know you are an eventuality... But do that you may you can NEVER win your ongoing battle with Memories. Stay away, Life.”

On another note, he continued, “Dear Wedding, I officially HATE you! Your BFF Deception and you are ruthless! You show us a world of celebration, happiness and genuine emotion and then you have the audacity to just vanish! Bad sex beckons your return, Sadly yours, Marriage.”

Karan Johar posted these two comments on Instagram.

It is not clear in what context is Karan saying so. Karan has usually been guarded about his love life, but every once in a while, he has lowed the guard down too. Like the time he spoke on fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania’s chat show Feet Up with the Stars in 2018 and said how he would marry Kareena Kapoor in a heartbeat.



To the question which female star would he marry in a heartbeat, he said, “Kareena. She is fun fabulous, entertaining and this is like everything that I would look for in a life partner.”

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan to provide aid to child who tried to wake up dead mother at train station, says ‘I know how it feels to lose a parent

Speaking about his dating life, he said, “I am undersexed and underpaid. I don’t date like serious dating. There are some situations that allow you to venture into an intimate zone, now and then. Casual sex is not something that works for me at all. I need to be able to interact with the person. Have some level of conversation, therefore a level of comfort.”

Karan has been staying home for more that two months with his mother Hiroo Johar and two kids. Last week, some members of his personal staff tested positive for Covid-19.

