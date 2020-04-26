Karan Johar realises mistake after watching sarcastic videos on celebs, Amitabh Bachchan gives ‘breaking news’ from Jalsa

Amitabh Bachchan has a crisis at home in Covid-19 times, says ‘Breaking news, a bat just entered my home’

Actor Amitabh Bachchan, who has been putting out motivational posts through out the coronavirus pandemic, felt the crisis up close and personal on Saturday. The veteran actor took to Instagram to inform the world that a bat had entered his home in Mumbai. He also explained the scenario in greater detail in his personal blog.

(Read full story here)

Karan Johar apologises for sharing ‘insensitive’ social media posts during Covid-19 pandemic: ‘I apologise profusely’

Filmmaker Karan Johar has apologised for his social media posts during the coronavirus lockdown, after watching a video which sarcastically pointed out that the real heroes are the celebrities. The video in question was about doctors and nurses talking about the difficulties they have been facing and how celebrities have been helping them pull through. One person had sarcastically brought up Ellen DeGeneres comparing quarantine to doing a stint in prison. Karan too has been sharing daily Instagram posts of his twins -- Yash and Roohi -- passing time by making fun of him.

(Read full story here)

Ramadan 2020: Salman Khan extends best wishes to fans, tells them to ‘stay home, stay safe’

Salman Khan on Saturday extended wishes to people as the holy month of Ramadan commenced on April 23. The Bharat star took to Twitter and while he wished people on the auspicious occasion, he also advised them to stay at home and wrote: “Ramadan Mubarak to all... Stay home stay safe!”

(Read full story here)

Varun Dhawan donates money for 5 lakh daily wage workers on birthday, Ashoke Pandit thanks him for contribution

Varun Dhawan has donated money for five lakh daily wage workers of the film and television industry belonging to 32 different work profiles at a time when they are jobless due to the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown. The actor made the contribution on the occasion of his 33rd birthday, on Friday.

(Read full story here)

Suniel Shetty says Dhadkan sequel should star his and Akshay Kumar’s sons, Ahan and Aarav

Actor Suniel Shetty feels that both Akshay Kumar and him are too old to appear in a sequel to their 2000 film, Dhadkan, but that their sons, Ahan and Aarav, could take on the mantle. Dhadkan, directed by Dharmesh Darshan, also starred Shilpa Shetty.

(Read full story here)

Follow @htshowbiz for more