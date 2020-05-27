Karan Johar’s kids Yash and Roohi choose their favourite playmate between Taimur and AbRam, watch

Sections
Karan Johar’s latest video about his kids - Yash and Roohi - is about the three of them playing a rapid fire round. Check out the answers the kids give to their dad’s questions.

Updated: May 27, 2020 17:12 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Karan Johar often shares videos of his kids - Yash and Roohi.

Filmmaker Karan Johar held a rapid fire session with his kids - Yash and Roohi - in a new video shared by the filmmaker. Among other things, what is clear is that his kids have a clear ‘Geet from Jab We Met’ fixation.

In the video, Karan asks Yash: “Who is most favourite person in this house?” To this, Yash replies: “Yash and Roohi.” Karan then remarks, “You are your own favourite people; you sound like Geet from Jab We Met.” He then turns to Roohi and asks her, “Who is the coolest person you know?” She says something, which isn’t very clear and later Karan repeats it - Neelam teacher from her play school.

 

To the question, “Who is the most handsome person you know?, Roohi replies, “Yash.” Karan then asks Yash, “Who is the prettiest girl you know?” Pat comes Yash’s reply: “Roohi”



“So much love for each other,” remarks a happy Karan. The next question is about who would they like to play with -- Taimur Ali Khan or AbRam Khan? Roohi picks Taimur while Yash settles for AbRam. This is the latest from a long list of videos that Karan has shared over the period of last two months.

However, not all has been happy at the Johar household. On Monday came the news that two members of their household staff testing positive for coronavirus. While the filmmaker and his family have tested negative, they will be in self-isolation for the next 14 days.

On Monday, Karan issued a statement which read: “I would like to inform you that two members of our household staff have tested positive for Covid-19. As soon as the symptoms were detected, they were put under quarantine in a section of our building. The BMC was informed immediately, and the building has been fumigated and sterilized by them as per the norms.”

“The rest of us in the family and the staff are all safe and display no symptoms. We have all taken the swab test this morning, and have tested negative, but will remain in self isolation for the next 14 days for the safety of everyone around us. We stand by our commitment to safeguard everyone and have ensured that all measures prescribed by the authorities have been strictly adhered to.”

“We will also ensure that the best treatment and care is provided to them during the illness, and we are sure that they will be fighting fit soon. These are difficult times but by staying in our homes and taking the right precautions, there is no doubt in my mind that we can defeat this virus. Stay home everyone and stay safe.”

(With IANS inputs)

