Karan Johar’s kids Yash and Roohi don’t want him to eat birthday cake as he will ‘become fat’. Watch funny video

Each year, Karan Johar throws a lavish party to celebrate his birthday, but the lockdown put paid to his plans this year. The filmmaker rang in his special day with his mother Hiroo Johar, and twins Yash and Roohi, at his home in Mumbai.

Karan took to Instagram to share a video of his intimate birthday celebration. In the clip, Yash and Roohi blow out the candles on his colourful cake in the shape of the letter K, and sing the ‘Happy Birthday’ song for him, along with Hiroo.

When Karan asks to have a piece of his birthday cake, Yash and Roohi tell him that it will make him ‘fat’. “But it’s my birthday! Let me become a little fat, no, please?” he requests them. However, his children begin eating bits of the cake, without paying any attention to him.

“You all have eaten my birthday cake?! Thanks a ton. It’s my birthday and you all have only celebrated it, cut it and eaten it,” he says, as everyone signs off by saying ‘toodles’.

Karan has been sharing videos from his ‘Lockdown With The Johars’ series, in which Yash and Roohi are at their savage best, and mock him for his taste in fashion as well as his weight. The toddlers’ adorable antics have won over the internet.

Meanwhile, Karan has been giving back in a big way during the coronavirus pandemic. He teamed up with Zoya Akhtar to put together the I for India online fundraiser concert, which saw the participation of several Bollywood stars as well as international performers. The concert raised a total of Rs 52 crore for coronavirus relief.

Karan is also contributing to a number of relief funds and humanitarian aid organisations. He has donated to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-Cares) fund, Maharashtra chief minister’s relief fund, Give India, Goonj and the Producers Guild of India, among others.

