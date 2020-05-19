Karan Johar’s kids Yash and Roohi pose naturally as dad shares pic of his ‘denim darlings’, see it here

Filmmaker Karan Johar has kept fans entertained through much of the lockdown period, posting fun pictures and videos of his two kids - Yash and Roohi. On Monday, he posted a fresh picture of the two kids in denims.

Sharing the picture as his Instagram story, he wrote: “Denim darlings.” In the picture, both his kids pose effortlessly in denim clothes - daughter Roohi wears a one-piece denim frock paired with a white t-shirt inside, while Yash is dressed in a denim jeans paired with a white t-shirt. They also have a lollipop each in hand.

Karan has, in the past, shared many interesting videos of his kids. In one of the more recent ones, Yash had suggested a unique way to cut hair. He had shown how they could cut their hair with a medicine bottle.

In it, Karan asks Yash if he thinks he needs a haircut. To which, the toddler innocently replies, “I just cut my hair.” Karan then repeats and asks, “But dada’s hair is also very long, even your hair is very long...how do we cut our hair? When will we cut?” Yash shows a bottle of medicine, and innocently says, “With medicine!”

Karan can be heard laughing, as he says, “But, how will the medicine cut my hair?” “Cut, Cut, Cut, Cut,” the little one responds, leaving Karan in splits.

In another video, Karan conducted a quiz with his son Yash, who thought the name of his country was “Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan,” leaving his dad in splits.

The video starts from a shot where Yash is being asked by his filmmaker dad, “Alright, what is your name?” “Yash Karan Johar,” Yash responds. “And what is the city we live in?” asks Karan. The toddler replies, “Mumbai.” After which Karan asks, “What is our country?” Yash innocently replies, “Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.”

Karan then corrects him and tells him they live in India. He even get Yash to say ‘I love my India.’

(With ANI inputs)

