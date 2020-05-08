Karan Johar’s kids Yash and Roohi protest as he takes to singing, complain of a headache, watch

Filmmaker Karan Johar’s latest video about his kids - Yash and Rohi - is about his lack of singing talent. In the new video, the two kids protest to their father’s singing.

As the video open, Roohi can be seen fidgeting with golden-coloured Saregama Carvaan set. Karan talks to her saying she mustn’t resort (to playing with it) as it is a beautiful music player but adds how he can sing for her. As soon as he begins to sing an English song, Roohi protests and Yash soon joins her. Karan remarks: “My singing is giving you a headache?” An apologetic Karan then sings another one, this time a classic Hindi film song and again the two children can’t bear to hear him sing.

A number of his industry colleagues reacted to it and wrote back. Arjun Kapoor said “U just wear simple clothes” while film producer Ekta Kapoor was besides herself with laughter. Bhumi Pednekar left red heart emojis.

Through the lockdown, Karan has been entertaining his fans and industry colleagues with cute videos of his twins. On a more serious note, Karan said that he is bringing up his twins by giving them emotional encouragement and is making sure that they don’t fall into stereotypes.

“All of us are very proud parents, we all love our children. And it’s very integral that we give them all the love, the attention and the care. We also really make their home feel beautiful, we make them love their home, we make them feel like home is where the heart is,” Karan told IANS.

“But we sometimes miss the point, we sometimes pretend that their home is just their residence, but that’s not true. Our planet is also our home. There are few things that I have done with my kids at a very young age apart from the emotional encouragement that one has to always give them about making sure that they don’t fall into stereotypes,” he added.

The filmmaker continued: “The other thing that I do is I tell them about plastic, single use plastic and about how it’s important not to consume single use plastic, because you know that it’s a big deterrent to our planet and we must be very careful. So, saying no to plastic is the one thing that I’ve been actually inculcating within their sensibility.”

