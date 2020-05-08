Sections
Home / Bollywood / Karan Johar’s kids Yash and Roohi protest as he takes to singing, complain of a headache, watch

Karan Johar’s kids Yash and Roohi protest as he takes to singing, complain of a headache, watch

Kara Johar shared another adorable video of his twins - Yash and Roohi - s they criticise his singing. Watch their video.

Updated: May 08, 2020 14:45 IST

By Hindustantimes.com, Hindusta Times New Delhi

Yash and Roohi Johar can’t handle their father Karan Johar’s singing.

Filmmaker Karan Johar’s latest video about his kids - Yash and Rohi - is about his lack of singing talent. In the new video, the two kids protest to their father’s singing.

As the video open, Roohi can be seen fidgeting with golden-coloured Saregama Carvaan set. Karan talks to her saying she mustn’t resort (to playing with it) as it is a beautiful music player but adds how he can sing for her. As soon as he begins to sing an English song, Roohi protests and Yash soon joins her. Karan remarks: “My singing is giving you a headache?” An apologetic Karan then sings another one, this time a classic Hindi film song and again the two children can’t bear to hear him sing.

 

A number of his industry colleagues reacted to it and wrote back. Arjun Kapoor said “U just wear simple clothes” while film producer Ekta Kapoor was besides herself with laughter. Bhumi Pednekar left red heart emojis.



Through the lockdown, Karan has been entertaining his fans and industry colleagues with cute videos of his twins. On a more serious note, Karan said that he is bringing up his twins by giving them emotional encouragement and is making sure that they don’t fall into stereotypes.

“All of us are very proud parents, we all love our children. And it’s very integral that we give them all the love, the attention and the care. We also really make their home feel beautiful, we make them love their home, we make them feel like home is where the heart is,” Karan told IANS.

“But we sometimes miss the point, we sometimes pretend that their home is just their residence, but that’s not true. Our planet is also our home. There are few things that I have done with my kids at a very young age apart from the emotional encouragement that one has to always give them about making sure that they don’t fall into stereotypes,” he added.

Also read: Jacqueline Fernandez shares video of life in lockdown at Salman Khan’s farmhouse, watch her wash a horse, climb a tree

The filmmaker continued: “The other thing that I do is I tell them about plastic, single use plastic and about how it’s important not to consume single use plastic, because you know that it’s a big deterrent to our planet and we must be very careful. So, saying no to plastic is the one thing that I’ve been actually inculcating within their sensibility.”

(With IANS inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Ahead of WHO meet, chorus for Covid-19 probe that puts China under the lens
May 08, 2020 13:08 IST
Tired migrants sat on tracks for rest, fell asleep. 16 run over by train
May 08, 2020 13:30 IST
Talk to CMs regularly, make them partners in fight with Covid: Rahul to PM
May 08, 2020 14:54 IST
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
May 08, 2020 11:04 IST

latest news

India U-17 coach Dennerby impressed by players’ fitness regime at home
May 08, 2020 16:01 IST
How Xiaomi’s Mi Box 4K fares against its Amazon, Google rivals
May 08, 2020 15:59 IST
Court extends CBI remand of Wadhawans in Yes Bank scam till May 10
May 08, 2020 15:56 IST
74-year-old man becomes third Covid-19 fatality in Mohali
May 08, 2020 15:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.