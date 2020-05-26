Sections
Home / Bollywood / Karan Johar’s mother Hiroo undergoes sanitation procedure after two members of house staff test Covid-19 positive. Watch

Karan Johar’s mother Hiroo undergoes sanitation procedure after two members of house staff test Covid-19 positive. Watch

Karan Johar’s mother Hiroo was seen undergoing a sanitation procedure under the supervision of health workers.

Updated: May 26, 2020 14:17 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Karan Johar’s mother Hiroo Johar is seen getting sanitised by health workers.

The Johar household is taking all necessary precautions for their safety after two members of their house staff tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. A new video shared on Instagram shows filmmaker Karan Johar’s mother Hiroo undergo a sanitation process at her home.

In the video, health workers in masks and PPE gear are seen instructing Hiroo to stand in front of a machine that sprays disinfectant. They ask her to turn around to let the liquid get everywhere and she patiently follows their instructions.

 

Earlier on Monday, which also marked his birthday, Karan had shared a note on his staff testing positive. The 48-year-old director put out a statement on Twitter. “I’d like to inform you that 2 members of our household staff have tested positive for Covid-19. As soon as the symptoms were detected, they were put under quarantine in a section of our building. The BMC was informed immediately, and the building has been fumigated and sterilised by them as per the norms.”



He also informed that his family was safe and showed no symptoms of the disease. “The rest of us in the family and the staff are all safe and display no symptoms. We have all taken the swab test this morning and have tested negative, but will remain in self-isolation for the next 14 days for the safety of everyone around us. We stand by our commitment to safeguard everyone and have ensured that all measures prescribed by the authorities have been strictly adhered to,” the statement further read.

 

Also read: When Kartik Aaryan borrowed hairstylist’s t-shirt for stage performance, changed on the road. Watch

The director announced that he will ensure that the best treatment and care is provided to the affected staff during the illness. “We will also ensure that the best treatment and care is provided to them during the illness, and we’re sure that they will be fighting fit soon!” said Karan in the statement.

Urging people to stay at home, amid the Covid-19 outbreak, he informed, “These are difficult times but by staying in our homes and taking the right precautions, there is no doubt in my mind that we can defeat this virus. Stay home everyone and stay safe.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sariska’s tiger population goes up to 20 with three new cubs
May 26, 2020 15:36 IST
Prakash Javadekar attacks Rahul Gandhi for calling lockdown a failed attempt
May 26, 2020 15:35 IST
Coronavirus is just tip of the iceberg, warns China’s ‘bat woman’
May 26, 2020 15:33 IST
Wuhan tests millions in 12 days as China fears second virus wave
May 26, 2020 15:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.