Karan Johar’s son Yash discovers a locker in the closet, filmmaker calls it useless during lockdown. Watch

Karan Johar’s kids Roohi and Yash again returned to the filmmaker’s walk-in closet, which seems to be their favourite place to hang out during lockdown. And this time, the two discovered his well-hidden locker behind a sliding door.

Karan shared the latest video from his Lockdown With The Johars series on Instagram and wrote, “Well we are now back in the closet but this time with a twist #lockdownwiththejohars.” The video opens with Yash, with a backpack on his shoulders, roaming around with his sister. The three-year-old points out to his father that he has found a washing machine in the closet. When a surprised Karan asks him where did he see that, he innocently slides a wooden door with a locker behind it. Karan told him that it was a tijori, but would have been more useful during lockdown if it was actually a washing machine.

Just a day before, Karan had shared a glimpse of his unused bathtub. He shared a video of the two kids who happened to venture into one of the bathrooms at his plush, multi-storey residence. His daughter Roohi can be seen calling the bathtub “useless” in the video.

Karan had recently reacted to a viral video which had people sarcastically thanking celebrities for sharing fun stuff on social media. He had reacted to the video, “This hit me hard and I have realised many of my posts may have been insensitive to many...I apologise profusely and wish to add none of it was intentional and came from a place of sharing but clearly may have lacked emotional foresight ....am sorry!”

Also read: When Abhishek Bachchan fell into a bed of flowers, almost got lost during family vacation

The video featured doctors, nurses and store workers, talking about the problems they’ve been facing during the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown and how celebrities have been helping them pull through.

The actor has also decided to take up offers for father’s roles in films. He shared a selfie, clearly showing off his grey hair, to announce that he is open to playing a father on screen as he cannot be choosy at the age of 48. TV and film producer Ekta Kapoor even offered him work in a daily soap.

Follow @htshowbiz for more