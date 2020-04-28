Karan Johar’s son Yash is ‘fed up’, daughter Roohi threatens to leave the house. Watch hilarious video

Karan Johar’s many Instagram posts on his twins, Yash and Roohi, have entertained and lifted the spirits collectively through the pandemic. The innocence of the children has gladdened many hearts. On Tuesday, he shared two more clips as Instagram stories, which are sure bring a smile to your face.

In one of them, Yash appears to be his dad’s closet (their favourite place). As Karan calls out to his son, the little boy says, ‘‘Don’t take my pictures, I am fed up”. Karan says ‘sorry’ and moves to his other child, Roohi, who is holding a bag, stuffed with things. Karan asks her: “Roohi, where are you going with this big bag?” Pat comes the reply: “I am leaving this house.” A surprised Karan asks, “But, where are you going?” To which the little girl says she is going to ‘Peppa’s house’.

Karan had recently apologised for posting content, which came across to some as being insensitive, particularly at a time when the world is fighting the coronavirus outbreak. Johar’s post came as a reaction to Australian comedian Greta Lee Jackson’s parody video of “normal” people -- two round-the-clock working doctors, an unemployed person to a man who was rendered homeless after his landlord refused to decrease the rent -- taking a jibe at celebrities posting videos from the comfort of their homes about their day.

The video called out popular American TV host Ellen DeGeneres for “broadcasting from her mansion”, Australian presenter Amanda Keller for “dancing around her massive kitchen” to Australian news anchor Samantha Armytage for talking to her audience from her “sprawling rural property” and saying, “we are all in this together”.

Yash and Roohi often feature in their dad’s videos.

The two minute-long clip shared on Twitter mocked the ignorance of the celebrities and ended with the quote, “We are so glad you are ok. You are the true heroes. Give us your money.”

Sharing this video on the microblogging site, Johar wrote, “This hit me hard and I have realised many of my posts may have been insensitive to many. I apologise profusely and wish to add none of it was intentional and came from a place of sharing but clearly may have lacked emotional foresight. I am sorry,” he added.

The filmmaker has been uploading videos on Instagram with his twins, Roohi and Yash, amid the lockdown.Earlier, director Farah Khan expressed her displeasure with tone-deaf Bollywood celebrities uploading their workout videos from home amid the pandemic.

(With PTI inputs)

