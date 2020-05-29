Sections
Karan Johar’s twins Yash and Roohi ace ‘screen test’, fans joke they should be cast in Student Of The Year 24. Watch video

Karan Johar has shared an adorable new video of his children, Yash and Roohi, giving a ‘screen test’. Watch it here.

Updated: May 29, 2020 19:01 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Karan Johar’s children Yash and Roohi passed their ‘screen test’ with flying colours.

It looks like Karan Johar’s children Yash and Roohi are ready to follow in his footsteps and join films. He shared a cute video of him taking their ‘screen test’ and asking them to portray different emotions - angry, happy, sad and love.

Yash nails each expression and even gets a pat on the back from his sister Roohi. She, on the other hand, seems to think anger and happiness have the same expression. Then, she gets bored and walks away.

Karan tells her, “Roohi, you have to finish your performance! I have no actor in the frame. Oh God, the story of my life these days.” She then returns and completes her ‘screen test’, getting the other two expressions on point.

“We had a screen test done today! #lockdownwiththejohars #toodles,” Karan wrote in the caption. Fans showered love on the little cuties. “Talented munchkins,” one Instagram user wrote. “Cast of SOTY 24,” another wrote. Ekta Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Nimrat Kaur and others dropped heart emojis on the post.



 

Karan has been sharing cute videos of his children Yash and Roohi during the lockdown, as a part of the ‘Lockdown With The Johars’ series. The videos have been getting a lot of love on social media.

Also read: Anand Ahuja says he ‘most certainly can’t pull off’ hairband like Abhishek Bachchan, see their fun banter

Earlier this week, two members of Karan’s domestic staff were diagnosed with the coronavirus. However, he, his family and the rest of the staff have tested negative for the deadly virus.

“The rest of us in the family and the staff are all safe and display no symptoms. We have all taken the swab test this morning and have tested negative, but will remain in self isolation for the next 14 days for the safety of everyone around us,” he said in a statement.

Karan was supposed to begin shooting for his next directorial venture, Takht, in parts of Europe. However, the shoot has been deferred due to the global pandemic and lockdown.

