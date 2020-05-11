Karan Johar’s twins Yash and Roohi now take over his bathroom, want to wash their ‘dirty’ dad

Yash and Roohi wanted to wash their dad Karan Johar but he did not oblige.

Filmmaker Karan Johar has shared more amusing videos from his ‘Lockdown with Johars’ series. This time, his twins--daughter Roohi and son Yash--took over his bathroom for an inspection.

One video shows the adorable kids playing with the hand shower and a large brush. Roohi says, ‘You’re so dirty’, pointing at her father while Yash decided to give him a wash. Another video showed Roohi playing with the toilet paper and saying something about Karan’s bathroom habits that only he could understand. “Shower shenanigans! #lockdownwiththejohars,” he captioned his post.

Recently, he put out a video on Instagram, in which the toddlers were seen having a fun time in Karan’s walk-in closet as they danced ‘like no one’s watching’. In the video, Karan showcased the toddlers’ dancing skills as they shook a leg and jumped while the music played. Karan commented from behind the camera, “Wow, what dancers! India’s got talent.”

Roohi then changed the song, and played ‘Choti Si Umar Mein’ and started dancing. The 47-year-old filmmaker then panned the camera to Yash who was seen applying lip balm. Karan asked him, “Meanwhile, Yash, what are you doing? Oh, are you getting ready for the performance? Oh, you’re also ready.”

The director is quite active on social media amid the coronavirus lockdown and has been updating his fans on his activities. Karan has also been part of multiple efforts for Covid-19 relief. He organised the iForIndia concert with Zoya Akhtar and even made donations to the paparazzi suffering due to lack of work.

