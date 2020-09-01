Karan Johar turns a first-time writer in Covid-19 times, to come out with a book for kids

Filmmaker Karan Johar has maintained a low profile for a while now. He was away from social media for quite some time and now the reason is out. The producer-director was busy writing his first picture book for kids. Karan took to Twitter to share the news, “Wanted to share something exciting! My first picture book for kids ! #thebigthoughtsoflittleLUV ! Coming soon! Thank you @mrsfunnybones for introducing me to the wonderful @Chikisarkar @juggernautbook.”

He also shared a video with the text, which also featured text commentary on how the book came about.

The text reads: “You’ve been watching the most adorable videos of these muchkins online...Inspired by his twins and his experiences of parenting, Karan has written his first ever children’s book - The Big Thoughts of Little Luv. This charming funny book looks at how we impose differences between girls and boys as we raise them. Beautifully illustrated, this book tells the story of twins, Luv and Kusha. As they try to understand gender, and the ways in which we treat boys and girls differently. The Big Thoughts of Little Luv will be published by Juggernaut Books.”

Among his friends who replied to it was his good friend, Twinkle Khanna, who wrote: “Waiting for it K! Big hug.”

Through the initial months of pandemic-related lockdown, Karan has posted many cute videos of his twins - Yash and Roohi - from inside their Mumbai home. Karan, however, went missing on social media in June as he faced trolling in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Karan had consciously reduced his online presence since then but he is cautiously getting back to Twitter and Instagram.

On the work front, Karan saw the release of his production, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, release on Netflix in August this year.

