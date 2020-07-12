Karan Patel takes a dig at Kangana Ranaut: ‘Your sister is taking care of your business, why didn’t you hire new people?’

Television actor Karan Patel seems to have taken a jibe at actor Kangana Ranaut for her comments on nepotism. He claimed that after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide, many who were ‘nowhere related to him’ were trying to ‘milk the situation’.

In an interview with The Times of India, Karan said that he does not see any reason for the nepotism debate to be reignited. Without naming Kangana, he said, “For example an actress these days is talking about nepotism. If I am not wrong, she came up with her own production house some time back so why didn’t she cast Sushant in her film if she’s such a big star. She first cast Sonu Sood and then later someone else, so she forgot about Sonu Sood. I have never seen her working with a new director or an actor.” Karan appeared to be alluding to Manikarnika where Kangana shared director’s credit.

Karan said that she must be taking into consideration the production house and studio before taking on any new project. “So, when even you are running behind big studios then why are you blowing nepotism’s trumpet? If you are that big-hearted and you have your own production house please go and pick a newcomer, a new director and work with him in his film as the heroine, then we will talk and listen to you.”

Seemingly taking a dig at the fact that Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel was her manager, Karan said, “You have your own production house and your family members, your sister is taking care of your business, why didn’t you hire new people, an outsider and announce job interviews. Why didn’t you hire someone who had an MBA degree to look after your production house.”

Kangana launched her own banner, Manikarnika Films, a few months ago. Her brother Aksht Ranaut will look after the legal and financial departments of the production house. The first film to be produced under the banner is titled Aparajitha Ayodhya, which will explore the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case. It will be scripted by Baahubali screenwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad.

After Sushant’s death, Kangana’s team shared a video in which she makes an impassioned speech on how he did not get his due, even though he was intelligent and talented. She speculated that his death was a ‘planned murder’, hitting out at ‘lapdog journalists’ for writing blind articles against Sushant, portraying him as ‘psychotic’ and an ‘addict’.

In another video, Kangana claimed that the ‘movie mafia’ not only tried to stall his career but also for the ‘systematic dismantling’ of his mind. She once again hit out at the blind items, questioning why there were never any stories about ‘nepo kids’.

