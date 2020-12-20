Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Karanvir Bohra dances with joy as he reaches hospital for wife Teejay Sidhu’s delivery: ‘Ladka ho ya ladki I’m going to be lucky’

Karanvir Bohra dances with joy as he reaches hospital for wife Teejay Sidhu’s delivery: ‘Ladka ho ya ladki I’m going to be lucky’

Before the arrival of his third child, Karanvir Bohra shared a video of himself, dancing excitedly as he reached the hospital for his wife Teejay Sidhu’s delivery. Watch it here.

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 15:57 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu will have their third child anytime now.

Karanvir Bohra is excited about becoming a father again. He shared a video of himself, dancing with joy, with an infant car seat in hands, as he arrived at the hospital for his wife Teejay Sidhu’s delivery.

“Entering the hospital like ‘love mera hit hit’ Good news anytime soon. Ladka ho ya ladki (Whether it is a boy or girl) I’m going to be lucky,” he captioned his Instagram post. He already has twin daughters, Bella and Vienna.

Currently, Karanvir and Teejay are in Canada, for her delivery. Recently, she said that though they are allowed to find out the child’s gender in Canada, they would rather keep it a surprise.

 



In an Instagram post, Teejay wrote, “So we don’t know if it’s a boy or girl. In Canada we’re allowed to find out but we wanted to keep it a surprise. And really, it doesn’t matter. However, I am a little nervous - I don’t know how to handle boys! I only know how to raise girls! And three little girls would be so sweet - my little girl gang!” She also asked her fans for name suggestions.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan to make debut as author with Pregnancy Bible, announces book on son Taimur’s birthday

Earlier, Karanvir had told Hindustan Times that they did not plan to conceive during the Covid-19 pandemic. “We have been hearing a lot of this and that this is going to be a lockdown baby. But I think it was more like a calling. Both Teejay and I are very connected spiritually and we both believe that when a soul wants to come in, it chooses,” he had said.

“All throughout the lockdown, we have heard so much that there would be fights among couples and there would be babies, I was like let’s make the best of this lockdown,” he had added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Never seen a roadshow like this, people of Bengal want change’: Amit Shah
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Covid-19 is ‘out of control’ in UK, says British health secretary Hancock
by Prasun Sonwalkar
Pushed over the edge, PM Oli drops a bombshell at rivals that also hurts China
by Shishir Gupta
Maharashtra CM tells people what to do to avoid lockdown, night curfew
by Faisal Malik | Edited by Abhinav Sahay

latest news

‘Vendetta’: Mufti, Lone condemn ED action against Abdullah in JKCA case
by Mir Ehsan
SMIC fears adverse impact on advances chip research due to US blacklist
by Bloomberg | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Uttarakhand mulls cancelling final exams of class 9 and 11 in govt school
by HT Correspondent
Biden’s options for Russian hacking punishment: sanctions, cyber retaliation
by Reuters | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.