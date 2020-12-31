Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar are top celeb endorsers of 2020, trump Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh

Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar have topped the TAM adex- TV Year Rounder Report 2020 for gaining the most number of advertisements among their industry colleagues. While Kareena secured the number one spot in the chart with 10% share of celebrity ad volumes in the year 2020, Kareena had 16% share of celebrity ad volumes.

Kareena is currently pregnant with her second child and has been shooting back to back for brand commercials, Akshay has been one of the busiest actor on the film circuit with several films in his kitty. The actor saw the release of his film Laxmmi Bomb on a digital platform and has several in the pipeline, including Suryavanshi, Bell Bottom, Prithviraj and Atrangi Re.

Kareena Kapoor on the sets of a commercial.

According to a pitchonnet.com report, Akshay is followed by Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, and Varun Dhawan among the top five male actors dominating the advertising space. Kareena is followed by Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, and Shraddha Kapoor in the female actors domain. The report claims the male and female actors had 46 percent and 38 percent of advertising volume, respectively during 2020.

Amitabh is also among the busiest Bollywood celebrities with several brand endorsements. He bounced back to work after several weeks of hospital stay due after testing positive for Covid-19 and went on to shoot for almost 17 hours daily for the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Ranveer, meanwhile, is looking forward to the release of his sports film 83 and Sooryavanshi, in which he has an extended cameo. He also has Jayeshbhai Zordaar and Cirkus in the pipeline. Varun just saw the release of Coolie No 1 and also recovered from Covid-19. Shah Rukh however, continues to have his dedicated fan following despite having no releases in two years.

Also read: Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan are proud parents as they capture Amitabh Bachchan, Aaradhya make music

Among female actors, Kiara saw three movie releases this year, including Guilty, Laxmmi Bomb and Indoo Ki Jawani. She currently has three more films in making: Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Like Kareena, Anushka has also shot for multiple commercials and photo shoots while being pregnant. Alia and Shraddha also continue to make their presence felt in the advertising arena.

Follow @htshowbiz for more