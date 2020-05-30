Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora are all smiles in throwback pic from 20 years ago: ‘Besties then and besties now’

Actor Kareena Kapoor has shared the perfect throwback post on Instagram with her best friend and actor Amrita Arora. The picture is almost 20 years old.

“Thank you @putlu for the most beautiful memory... #BFFGoals #Repost @putlu . . . .Lockdown nostalgia .... besties then and besties now,” she captioned the post. The photo shows Kareena in black top while Amrita is seen in a red and black one.

Commenting on Kareena’s post, Amrita wrote, “20 year old pic.” She added another comment and called themselves “Baby us.”

Kareena is currently in lockdown with her family--husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur--at their Mumbai home. On Sunday, she shared a glimpse of a scrumptious mutton biryani cooked by Saif on the occasion of Eid.

She put out a snap of the yummy dish on her Instagram Story, that was first shared by Kareena’s sister and actor Karisma Kapoor on her Instagram account. Along with the post, Karisma wrote, “Chef Saifu best mutton biryani ever!! insane lunch.Eid Mubarak.”

A few days ago, Kareena shared an image where her husband Saif Ali Khan can be seen holding a large piece of white cloth that has palm prints of the duo as well as Taimur’s.

