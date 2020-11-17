Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur hang out with BFF Malaika Arora in Dharamshala as Saif Ali Khan shoots amid mountains. See pics

Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur are currently in Dharamshala where Saif Ali Khan is shooting for his horror-comedy, Bhoot Police. Malaika Arora, who too had a short shoot in the city, is now spending her free time with BFF Kareena in the scenic location. Malaika has now shared a sweet picture from her leisure time with the mother-son at a book cafe.

Sharing a picture which shows all three of them dressed in woolens and soaking some winter sun amid the mountains, Malaika wrote on Instagram, “Mountain bliss #timtim @kareenakapoorkhan #dharamshala.” While Malaika is seen white woollen casuals paired with a checkered jacket, Kareena is in a black track suit with Taimur sitting in her lap in a knitted sweater and trousers.

Malaika also shared a glimpse of the place on her Instagram Stories and called it a ‘paradise’.

Kareena shared pictures from their walk in the greens on Tuesday. She shared a picture of Saif walking on the road with Taimur sitting on his shoulders and credited Arjun for clicking the picture. “Always looking ahead,” she wrote. Another picture had Kareena joining the father-son duo in the frame.

Also read: Inside Preity Zinta’s Diwali celebrations in the US with husband Gene, mother. See pics

Saif had flown to Dharamshala with co-star Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam last week for Bhoot Police shoot. He was later joined by Kareena and Taimur to ring in Diwali in the scenic location. The film is being helmed by Ragini MMS director Pavan Kirpalani and is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri.

Earlier, Kareena had shared a glimpse of how they all celebrated Diwali around a bonfire. A video showed Kareena, Saif and Taimur enjoying the night near the bonfire. Kareena and Saif are expecting their second child.

Follow @htshowbiz for more