Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor before she entered movies, Shah Rukh Khan, Tabu, are all smiles in this 1998 pic shared by Farah Khan

Kareena Kapoor before she entered movies, Shah Rukh Khan, Tabu, are all smiles in this 1998 pic shared by Farah Khan

Farah Khan has shared a precious pictur featuring Kareena Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Tabu, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar and others. The photo was clicked in 1998.

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 17:08 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Farah Khan has shared a lovely throwback treat for her followers.

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan has shared a precious throwback picture on Instagram featuring some of the biggest names from Bollywood. The photo was clicked in 1998 at the Filmfare Awards ceremony.

The photo features Shah Rukh Khan, who had won the Best Actor trophy for Dil Toh Pagal Hai and Karisma Kapoor, who won the Best Supporting Actress trophy for the same film. It also features Tabu and Farah, who had won Best Actress Critics and Best Choreographer, respectively, for their film Viraasat. There is also a young Kareena Kapoor, who had not made her debut in the movies yet, and her mother Babita.

 

Sharing the photo, Farah wrote, “This is a throwback ka throwback photo!! I think it was post filmfare awards 1998.. @iamsrk n @therealkarismakapoor had won for #diltohpaagalhai .. @tabutiful n i had won for #viraasat .. @kareenakapoorkhan wasn’t even in the movies as yet.. @karanjohar n me as usual were doing filmy poses. @khalidmohamed9487 was editor n main man ! #babita aunty the proud mama n @jiteshpillaai who is now editor n Shahrukh s erstwhile secretary Anwar are also there .. #howyoungwerewe.”



Kareena reposted the photo on Instagram Stories and wrote, “What a gem of a picture Farah. Thank you for sharing this.”

Kareena made her film debut two years later with JP Dutta’s Refugee. In a recent interview, she reflected on her 20-year career in the film industry. Kareena spoke to journalist Rajeev Masand about why she chose Refugee over making her debut with Hrithik Roshan in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. “Honestly, at that time nobody really calculated and nobody really knew -- whether it was my parents, my mother, or me -- I don’t know if anybody weighed pros and cons. It was just what I thought was right. There was never really that kind of calculation. I also believe in destiny; what’s meant to happen is going to happen,” she said.

Also read: Anupam Kher recalls date which ended with ‘hakka noodles dangling from my head’, says he wanted to become a monk afterwards

She continued, “Of course, I went on to do so many films with Hrithik after that. We did like four or five films together, and I think that Refugee was just perfect. I got a chance to be slightly non-commercial. I somehow felt that it was more suited for me at that time.” Ameesha Patel was roped in to play the lead opposite Hrithik.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China readies Plan B for Nepal Communist Party if PM Oli doesn’t play ball
by Shishir Gupta
VHP to start Ram Temple construction fund collection drive from January 15
by Smriti Kak Ramachandran
‘Agriculture can’t be run sitting in Delhi’: Sharad Pawar slams Centre for ‘bulldozing’ farm laws
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Two-day Covid vaccine dry run concludes smoothly: Health ministry
by Rhythma Kaul

latest news

Croatia earthquake: Slovenia shuts nuclear plant as a precautionary measure
by Agence France-Presse | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Kerala extends education scholarship, wedding grant for transgenders
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Ajay Devgn: I am a seasoned player, I have seen so many highs and lows
by Rishabh Suri
Jadavpur University’s Dean of Faculty of Engineering resigns
by Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.