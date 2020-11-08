Kareena Kapoor begins shooting for new season of her radio show, tells paparazzi ‘Main mask nahi utaarugi’. Watch

Actor Kareena Kapoor is back to shooting for a new season of her popular radio show, What Women Want. The actor, who is expecting her second baby, shared a picture from the taping of the first episode with journalist Barkha Dutt.

In the photo, Kareena was seen wearing a white and blue dress and cradling her baby bump. She was standing next to a television screen which had a live feed to a video call with Barkha. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “With none other than @barkha.dutt... such an honour to have the tables turned... my most favourite episode... season 3... coming soon.”

Outside the shoot venue, Kareena also posed for pictures for the paparazzi. She stepped out of her trailer wearing a mask to protect herself and others against the coronavirus. When the photographers asked her to come closer for the pictures, Kareena asked if they wanted her to take of her mask. Then she realised that the photographers were not wearing their masks and clearly said, “Main mask nahi utaarugi (I will not take off the mask).” However, when her assistants told the photographers to put their masks on, she took off her own for a few seconds to give the paparazzi some nice shots.

This is not Kareena’s first work assignment amid the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, she was in Delhi for the shoot of her film Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. She stayed at the Pataudi Palace with her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur and completed her portion of shoot for the film. Sharing a picture with Aamir from the sets, Kareena wrote upon completing the shoot, “And all journeys must come to an end. Today, I wrapped my film Laal Singh Chaddha... tough times... the pandemic, my pregnancy, nervousness but absolutely nothing could stop the passion with which we shot, with all safety measures ofcourse. Thank you @_aamirkhan and @advaitchandan for an intense yet poignant journey... thank you to my most wonderful team @avancontractor, @teasemakeup, @makeupbypompy, @poonamdamania and the entire crew... @nainas89 you were missed. Till we cross paths again.”

Kareena was also to start work on Karan Johar’s Takht but the film has been put on the back burner due to the pandemic. It also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and others.

