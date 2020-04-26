Sections
Kareena Kapoor called son Taimur ‘in-house Picasso’, now Ibrahim Ali Khan calls himself ‘Picasso Jr’ in childhood pic

Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan has shared a childhood pic which reminded us a lot of his other son Taimur’s recent photo shared by Kareena Kapoor.

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 21:24 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ibrahim Ali Khan and half brother Taimur both love to paint.

Actor Saif Ali Khan was recently seen painting his balcony wall with son Taimur in a picture posted by his wife and actor Kareena Kapoor. Now, Saif’s elder son Ibrahim has also shared a photo of himself, playing with colours as a child.

Calling himself ‘Picasso Jr’, Ibrahim shared a childhood picture that showed him dressed in cosy pyjamas with paint on his hands and a big dog behind him. Ibrahim is seen flashing a big smile for the camera. Incidentally, when Kareena had shared Taimur’s pictures, she had also called him her ‘in-house Picasso’.

 

Ibrahim is Saif’s son from his first marriage with actor Amrita Singh. The two also have a daughter together, actor Sara Ali Khan.



Ibrahim’s photo got him many compliments from his fans. “This is so cuteeee,” wrote one fan. “You cutie you have my heart,” wrote another.

 

Ibrahim and Sara are in lockdown together with Amrita. The siblings are keeping up with their fitness regime during the period by working out at home. However, on Saturday, they were joined by a new friend -- Fuffy Singh, their pet dog. Sara took to Instagram to share a picture from their workout session.

In the shared picture, the 24-year-old actor can be seen posing for the camera with her ‘Pilates Girl’ tee. On the other hand, Ibrahim is lying on the floor shirtless in his shorts and shoes. On Friday, the brother-sister pair tried to beat the lockdown blues and shared a video of their knock-knock jokes.

