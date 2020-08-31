Kareena Kapoor can’t keep calm as she plays with her favourite co-star, Anushka Sharma showers them with love. Watch

Kareena Kapoor is busy shooting for back-to-back photo shoots and commercials. The actor, who is pregnant with her second child, has now shared an adorable video with her favourite co-star. Sharing the video on Instagram, Kareena wrote, “Shooting with my fav co-star ̶L̶e̶o̶ ̶D̶i̶ ̶C̶a̶p̶r̶i̶o̶ my Leo.” The actor is seen covered from neck to toe in black gym wear and cannot contain her excitement as she plays with the adorable dog, who sits quietly in her lap, enjoying all the love.

The video received 90000 views within 10 minutes. Anushka Sharma reacted to the video with a heart emoji.

Kareena had also been shooting for various photo shoots at home this month. She also attended a few family gatherings in the recent weeks. Kareena had joined the Kapoor family on Raksha Bandhan, as she celebrated the festivals with her cousins Armaan and Aadar Jain, Riddhima and Ranbir Kapoor. She also threw a small birthday party for husband Saif Ali Khan on his 50th birthday, and the gathering saw her sister Karisma Kapoor, sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan and her husband Kunal Kemmu and friend Amrita Arora in attendance.

She was recently a part of the Ganpati darshan where she met with her parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita, Karisma, her kids Samiera and Kiaan and aunt Rima Jain and her family. Karisma had shared a picture from the gettogether which showed Kareena with son Taimur, her parents, Karisma and her kids, Rima Jain and husband Manoj Jain and their sons Armaan and Aadar Jain. There was also a picture that showed Samiera, Kiaan and Taimur offering prayers in front of a small Ganpati idol.

Announcing the pregnancy, Kareena and Saif had said in a joint statement on August 12, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support.”

