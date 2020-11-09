Kareena Kapoor caters to Taimur fans in birthday post for Arhaan Khan. Check it out here

On her best friend Malaika Arora’s son, Arhaan Khan’s 18th birthday, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a special post on social media. Kareena took to Instagram stories and shared a picture of Arhaan playing with her son, Taimur Ali Khan.

“Happy 18th Arhaan,” she wrote in her post, which shows Taimur gazing adoringly at Arhaan. Earlier in the day, Malaika had taken to social media to share glimpses from Arhaan’s birthday party.

In one of the pictures, the words “Arhaans #18” could be seen lit up. Another photo suggested a tropical-themed birthday, as the words ‘Happy birthday Arhaan’ were written on a placard with a tropical print border. Pineapples were used for decoration. Their dog, Casper, could be seen looking all excited in another picture. “Our baby boy turns 18,” Malaika wrote on her main post.

In fact, it was on Kareena’s talk show, What Women Want, that Malaika had spoken about Arhaan’s reaction to her divorce from Arbaaz Khan. She’d said, “I would want to see my child in a happy environment than be subjected to an environment that is completely disruptive. With time, my child is far more accepting and far more happy. He can see that we both as individuals are far more happy than what we were in our marriage.”

Also read: Malaika Arora wishes son Arhaan on his 18th birthday with adorable video, spot Arbaaz Khan’s cameo

She had added, “He did actually turn around one day and he did say that to me, ‘Mom, it’s good to see you happy and smiling’.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more