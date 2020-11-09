Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor caters to Taimur fans in birthday post for Arhaan Khan. Check it out here

Kareena Kapoor caters to Taimur fans in birthday post for Arhaan Khan. Check it out here

Kareena Kapoor’s birthday post for Arhaan Khan also featured Taimur Ali Khan. Arhaan, the son of Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora, turned 18 on Monday.

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 19:58 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Taimur Ali Khan poses with Arhaan Khan.

On her best friend Malaika Arora’s son, Arhaan Khan’s 18th birthday, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a special post on social media. Kareena took to Instagram stories and shared a picture of Arhaan playing with her son, Taimur Ali Khan.

“Happy 18th Arhaan,” she wrote in her post, which shows Taimur gazing adoringly at Arhaan. Earlier in the day, Malaika had taken to social media to share glimpses from Arhaan’s birthday party.

 

In one of the pictures, the words “Arhaans #18” could be seen lit up. Another photo suggested a tropical-themed birthday, as the words ‘Happy birthday Arhaan’ were written on a placard with a tropical print border. Pineapples were used for decoration. Their dog, Casper, could be seen looking all excited in another picture. “Our baby boy turns 18,” Malaika wrote on her main post.

In fact, it was on Kareena’s talk show, What Women Want, that Malaika had spoken about Arhaan’s reaction to her divorce from Arbaaz Khan. She’d said, “I would want to see my child in a happy environment than be subjected to an environment that is completely disruptive. With time, my child is far more accepting and far more happy. He can see that we both as individuals are far more happy than what we were in our marriage.”

Also read: Malaika Arora wishes son Arhaan on his 18th birthday with adorable video, spot Arbaaz Khan’s cameo

She had added, “He did actually turn around one day and he did say that to me, ‘Mom, it’s good to see you happy and smiling’.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India takes big step to normalise Nepal ties, skeds foreign secy visit
Nov 09, 2020 19:54 IST
Covid-19 vaccine 90% effective in Phase 3 trial, says US pharma giant Pfizer
Nov 09, 2020 19:07 IST
MK Stalin writes to Kamala Harris in Tamil, recalls her links to Tamil Nadu
Nov 09, 2020 18:56 IST
Virat Kohli to return from Australia after first Test: BCCI
Nov 09, 2020 18:24 IST

latest news

BJP rigged UP assembly by-polls alleges Akhilesh, promises ‘proof’ after results
Nov 09, 2020 19:55 IST
IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma heaps praise on youngster
Nov 09, 2020 19:48 IST
Biden’s win makes Brexit matters tough for UK PM Johnson
Nov 09, 2020 19:40 IST
‘Winters, festivities may upend gains made against Covid-19,’ says Harsh Vardhan
Nov 09, 2020 19:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.