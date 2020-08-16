Kareena Kapoor celebrates Saif Ali Khan’s 50th birthday, her pregnancy announcement with intimate party. See pics, videos

Kareena Kapoor has shared a glimpse from husband Saif Ali Khan’s intimate birthday celebrations at home. The couple is expecting their second child and look happy as they kiss each other during the cake-cutting ceremony.

Kareena shared two videos on Instagram along with a sweet birthday wish for Saif. She wrote, “Happy birthday to the sparkle of my life.” While the first boomerang video shows the two of them jumping towards the camera, the other video shows them sharing a romantic moment during the cake-cutting ceremony. While Saif is dressed in a pink and white kurta pyjama, Kareena compliments him in a flowing maxi dress. The two share a kiss and a hug as Saif gives a small thank-you speech.

The post was flooded with reactions from their industry friends and fans. While Malaika Arora and sister Amrita shared raising a toast emojis and hearts in the comments section, Saif’s sister Soha Ali Khan commented, “Putting the ooooo in boomerang!”

Soha along with husband Kunal Kemmu, Kareena’s sister Karisma Kapoor, along with daughter Samiera, and Amrita Arora with husband Shakeel Ladak had joined Saif at his residence for the small birthday party.

Soha also shared a sweet birthday wish for Saif as he turned 50 on Sunday. Sharing a picture from the party, she wrote, “Happy 50th birthday bhai!! You inspire me every day to be unapologetically me and remind me that the best does indeed, incredibly, lie ahead. #happybirthdaysaifalikhan @khemster2.”

Kunal also shared a stunning picture of Saif and Kareena from the party and captioned it, “Happy Birthday Bhai.” Karisma also shared a few pictures with Saif and Kareena. “Happy 50th Saifu ! Coolest brother in law ever #family #aboutlastnight #happybirthday #lockdowncelebration,” she wrote.

Last week, Soha had poked fun at Saif by calling him a ‘quadfather’ as he would be welcoming his fourth child after Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim and Taimur. Kunal had told Times of India in an interview, “It is a lot of happiness and a lot of excitement. Can’t wait to welcome this new member in the family. Taimur and Inaaya get along so well and they now have a new member in their gang.”

