Kareena Kapoor cuts a Wonder Woman-themed cake as birthday celebrations continue, see pics

Actor Kareena Kapoor turned 40 on Monday and looks like the celebrations are far from over. A new picture shared by her sister Karisma showing Kareena cutting a Wonder Woman-themed cake.

Sharing the picture, Karisma wrote: “Precious Moments with our birthday girl.” The photo shows Kareena cutting a cake with the logo of Woman Woman. She is casually dressed in a cream, red and blue printed dress. A sparkler birthday candle is lit on her cake while she is seated on a sofa.

Fans wrote in to wish the actor; one said: “Happy Birthday to Bebo!! Love u girl!! I’m your biggest fan and your sister fan too!!” Another said: “Love the cake so much!” While a third person said, “She is a Wonder Woman indeed.”

Kareena also reposted a video, showing glimpses from her career and her management team, to thank her loved ones and her many fans who wished her. She wrote: “Big thank you. To the people that have stood with me and by me no matter what and ofcourse my darling fans and all my fan clubs...I am nothing without you. Thank you.”

As a run-up to her big day, Kareena hosted a party for her immediate family on Sunday night. Her parents - Babita and Randhir Kapoor - and sister Karisma were seen reaching her home. Later, Karisma shared pictures from the cake-cutting ceremony with husband Saif Ali Khan for company.

Also read: Saiyami Kher shares note on Anurag Kashyap, says he asked her to come to his house, assured her his parents will be there

A number of Bollywood celebrities took to social media to wish the Refugee actor. Akshay Kumar posted a picture as Instagram Stories which said: Happy Birthday Bebo, Stay the way you are, crazy as ever.” Malaika Arora sharing a picture with Kareena said: “Beboliciousss it’s a bigggggggish fabulous at any age ... #fab40bebo.... love u.”

Sonam Kapoor, who worked with Kareena in Veere Di Wedding, said: “My darling Bebo, wishing you the most happiest birthdays of all. Keep shining you superstar. Can’t wait to meet you soon and shower you with my love! “

Follow @htshowbiz for more