Kareena Kapoor designs her ‘dream home’ ahead of arrival of her second child, shares a glimpse. See here

Actor Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram account on Saturday to share a picture of herself from her new Mumbai apartment which is currently being redesigned. She called it her ‘dream home’.

The picture showed Kareena, in a black and white midi dress, with a lady as they both look at the ceiling. While the rest of them are in masks, Kareena is without one. Sharing the picture on Instagram Stories, Kareena wrote “back with our favourite @design_by_darshini. Dream home” followed by a number of heart emojis. The picture also gave a glimpse of the house - it looked nearly complete. Behind Kareena, there’s a glass door and on either side of it are book shelves. A fancy light hangs from the ceiling.

Kareena at her old and new home respectively.

The family has been renovating their new apartment through much of the pandemic as Kareena and Saif were keen on a bigger apartment. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Saif had said in July last year, “Our new home is being renovated, which is why I hop across to see how things are coming along and not because I feel cooped in. I’m enjoying this time with my family. My sister Soha and her husband Kunal (Kemmu) come over sometimes, as do my kids Sara and Ibrahim. My other sister, Saba, too, has moved to Mumbai. Only, mother (Sharmila Tagore) is in a rented apartment in Delhi because the lockdown happened while she was doing up her place. So now, even she is overseeing the renovation work there. She is a real trooper and never complains.”

Kareena has remained busy throughout her pregnancy, as had been the case with her first pregnancy too. She has shot for ads, recorded episodes of her chat show What Women Want and even took a long holiday to Dharamshala with Saif and son, Taimur Ali Khan. In an interview, she had mentioned how she was proud of being a working mother. Speaking to Bombay Times, she had said: “No, there has never been any plan that I have to do this or that. It’s just that I have never been that kind of a person who would sit at home and say, ‘Now I want to put my feet up’. I am doing what I want to do. Working — whether it’s during my pregnancy or post-delivery — has been a point to just say that when has anyone ever said that pregnant women can’t work? In fact, the more active you are, the healthier the baby is and the happier the mother is. After delivery, too, once you feel fit enough, one should do what they feel like doing, and try to balance it out between giving time to the child as well as your work and yourself. I have always been very proud of being a working mother.”

