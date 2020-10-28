Kareena Kapoor, expecting her second child with Saif Ali Khan, busts pregnancy myths and reveals her cheat meals

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is pregnant with her second child, has said that during her first pregnancy, she gained 25 kgs. Kareena said that this time around, she is focussing on sticking to the basics.

Kareena and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, announced in a joint statement that they were expecting their second child. “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support,” the couple, parents to three-year-old Taimur, said.

Kareena told Mid-Day that when she was pregnant with Taimur, she “tended to believe the myth that an expecting mother should eat for two.” The actor said that she is now focussed on getting “the right amount of nutrition through grains and vegetables.” She said, “Women have a lot of cravings when they are pregnant, but I realised that I must eat for myself as opposed to eating for two.”

She thanked her friends, sisters Malaika and Amrita Arora, for encouraging her to stay fit. “I am blessed to have friends like Amrita and Malaika who constantly motivate me to stay fit. Amrita is extremely conscious about her health and works hard to stay fit. This is great, because we keep each other driven, and egg one another on to follow the routine together. We have our group workout sessions often, and that is fun,” Kareena said.

The actor said that while she prefers keeping her meals simple, she likes to indulge once in a while in some pasta and caramel custard.

In a recent interview, Kareena revealed Saif’s reaction to the news of her pregnancy. She told Zoom, “Unfortunately in my house there is nothing filmy as such. Because Saif is very normal and relaxed. Of course, he is always happy to hear it. So like I said, it wasn’t planned but it was something we really wanted to celebrate and we are really enjoying it together.”

Kareena was in New Delhi for a month to shoot for her upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha. She returned to Mumbai last week with Saif and Taimur. She has since been spotted by the paparazzi, shooting for a project at her home.

