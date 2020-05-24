Sections
Kareena Kapoor feasts on biryani cooked by Saif Ali Khan ahead of Eid: ‘Chef Saifu bestt mutton biryani’

Check out the yummy picture of mutton biryani that Saif Ali Khan prepared for his family on the occasion of Eid 2020. The photos was shared by Kareena Kapoor.

Updated: May 24, 2020 17:04 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Saif Ali Khan prepares some delicious biryani as he celebrates Eid 2020 with family.

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a delicious and sumptuous looking meal - a picture of a half-eaten plate of mutton biryani as she wished fans on Eid. The speciality of the picture is that the biryani was prepared by none other than Kareena’s husband and actor Saif Ali Khan.

Karisma originally shared the picture and wrote on the post, “Chef Saifu bestt mutton biryani ever! Insane lunch..Eid Mubarak.” Kareena also shared the post on her Insta story.

Last week, Kareena had shared an appreciative post for a cake that Karisma had prepared. One of the images was a close-up of a half-eaten piece of the cake and a spoon while Saif can be seen in the background. Kareena wrote alongside a picture of the cake served in a plate, “Devouring the best chocolate cake in the world made by the best sister in the world @therealkarismakapoor... And yes, that’s Mr. Khan being grumpy at the back... zoom in.”

Also read: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari: Alcoholism is leading to abuse in the lockdown



Karisma was quick to respond, “Yay ! Glad lockdown has come to good use and I can bake for my family and friends. Alternate profession maybe @kareenakapoorkhan.”



 

 

Staying with her family in the ongoing lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic, Kareena has been regularly sharing pictures and videos from her daily life. She also gave a sneak peek into their latest artwork, that the family created together. The pic showed Saif holding a white piece of cloth with hand imprints. The artwork has been created by Kareena, Saif and Taimur. Along with the picture, Kareena wrote, “Quarantine 2020 imprinted for life...SAK, KKK and TAK... spreading hope and faith #QuaranTimDiaries #InhousePicasso.” Kareena’s friend Amrita Arora, in awe of the creative piece, left two heart emojis in the comment section.

