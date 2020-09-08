Kareena Kapoor has a message for Ananya Pandey after seeing her in Khaali Peeli

Kareena Kapoor Khan has a word of encouragement for Ananya Pandey, who is all set to come out with her film Khaali Peeli. Starring Ishaan Khatter along with Ananya, the film’s trailer and first song dropped recently.

“You look so hot !!!well done…” Kareena wrote after watching the song, Beyonce Sharma Jayegi. Ananya replied, “Thank you my most favourite.” Huma Qureshi and Ananya’s aunt Deanne Panday also commented on the song.

The film has been directed by Maqbool Khan. Originally made for the big screen, it was revealed earlier this week that it will go straight to the pay-per-view streaming platform, Zee Plex. It will release on October 2, making it the latest Bollywood film to forego a theatrical release.

“Apan bhi ready hai aur apni kaali peeli bhi. Toh public, abhi tum bhi ho jao ready, aa rahi hai mad ride #KhaaliPeeli, 2nd October ko,” Ishaan posted on social media, sharing a poster for the film. “Mad ride ki sawari karni hai, toh ready rehneka 2nd October ko!” wrote Ananya.

Kareena, meanwhile, has announced that she is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan. They are already parents to Taimur Ali Khan. Kareena will be finishing Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. An official remake of Forrest Gump, the film was being shot in north India before the Covid-19 shutdown. While Aamir has already resumed shoot, Kareena will be joining it soon.