Kareena Kapoor is glowing in green as she get ready for another photoshoot at home. See pic

Kareena Kapoor continues to work from home regularly and has shared yet another glimpse from another photoshoot. The actor is expecting her second child and shared a picture with her staff members on Instagram.

Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote, “Another day, another shoot... my warriors. Missing you Poonie #TheNewNormal.” She seems to be referring to her manager Poonam Damania, who couldn’t be present at the time of her shoot. It shows all of them, except Kareena, wearing masks as they assist her in her makeup and hair. While she is seen in a green dress, checking her reflection in a hand-held mirror, a makeup man is seen giving her makeup some final touches.

Poonam replied to Kareena in the comments section, “Love you all my best team. #majormissing you guys.” Kareena’s friend Rhea Kapoor reacted to the post, “It’s a saga” with laughing emoji.

Kareena recently wore husband Said Ali Khan’s shirts for a photoshoot as he captured the pictures. “I love love love Saif... for lending me his shirts and for his photography skills,” she wrote along with the pictures clicked by him.

Of late, Kapoor has been keeping fans updated on her life by posting pictures and videos on social media. Earlier, Kareena posted an adorable picture featuring her son Taimur Ali Khan offering prayers to a beautiful Ganpati idol made of Lego bricks on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Kareena had recently celebrated her pregnancy announcement and husband Saif Ali Khan’s 50th birthday with a small party at home. The actor posted a fun Boomerang on Instagram that showed the duo having fun at the party. In another adorable video, Kareena was seen standing next to Saif as she lit up candles on a cake. Kareena captioned the post as, “Happy birthday to the sparkle of my life .”

