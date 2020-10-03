Kareena Kapoor is ‘going strong’ as she completes 5 months of pregnancy, drops new kaftan selfie

Kareena Kapoor has shared an update on her second pregnancy, along with a new picture of herself on Instagram. The actor is currently in Delhi for the shoot of her next, Laal Singh Chaddha, and seems to be lazing around in the sunshine at the Pataudi Palace in Haryana.

Sharing a picture on Instagram on Saturday, Kareena wrote, “5 months and going strong. PS : The #KaftanSeries continues.” The actor looks stunning without makeup as she pouts for the camera in a checkered kaftan. She has her hair tied in a neat bun and her big wedding ring is also clearly grabbing attention in the picture.

The post received more than 215000 ‘likes’ within a few minutes. Her fans couldn’t stop praising her beauty. A fan commented, “Raw beauty... #onlyone.” Another reacted, “OMG this #kaftanseries will drive me crazy bebo.”A fan even enquired, “When are your pregnancy photoshoots coming?”

Kareena, who has a three-year-old son named Taimur, is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan. The trio had flown to Delhi last month.

Kareena recently celebrated her 40th birthday along with her side of the Kapoor family. She’d written in an Instagram post, “As I enter my 40th year... I want to sit back, reflect, love, laugh, forgive, forget and most importantly pray and thank the strongest force up there for giving me the strength and thank my experiences and decisions for making me the woman I am... Some right, some wrong, some great, some not so... but still, hey BIG 40 make it BIG.”

Kareena will be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. It has been pushed to Christmas 2021 release due to coronavirus pandemic. The movie, which is an official remake of Tom Hanks’ 1994 feature Forrest Gump, was previously scheduled to hit the theatres on December 25 this year.

The production on the film is yet to be finished. According to Ajit Andhare, Chief Operating Officer, Viacom18 Studios, the team is currently focused on completing the movie. Secret Superstar helmer Advait Chandan is directing the film from a script by actor-writer Atul Kulkarni.

