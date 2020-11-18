Sections
Kareena Kapoor is ‘honoured and nervous’ to read extract from a winning essay from India for Royal Commonwealth Society

Actor Kareena Kapoor will read a winning essay from India as part of an essay writing competition held by Royal Commonwealth Society, earlier this year. She will be part of panel with three other artists from England, UK.

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 14:07 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kareena Kapoor will read an extract from a winning entry from India.

Actor Kareena Kapoor will read an extract from a winning essay from a competition held by the Royal Commonwealth Society, earlier this year. She will read an extract of an essay from a winner from India on Friday. The competition was called The Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition 2020 and the theme was Climate Action and the Commonwealth.

Sharing an Instagram post, Kareena wrote: “Honoured and nervous to be reading out extracts from the winning essay from India... new experiences.” Kareena will be part of set of four readers including English actor and writer Stephen Fry, English comedian and TV personality David Walliams and English singer and songwriter Alexandra Burke.

 

The Royal Commonwealth Society’s Instagram page wrote: “This Friday at 12pm GMT we will be joined by Stephen Fry, Kareena Kapoor, David Walliams and Alexandra Burke who will read extracts from the winning essays. Don’t forget to tune in via for the Awards Ceremony via our website: https://www.royalcwsociety.org/event/qcecawardsceremony2020.”



The event, which will take place on November 20, will be a virtual awards ceremony and will be hosted by the society’s vice-patron, Camilla, The Duchess of Cornwall. The names of the winners would be announced during the virtual event and their pieces read out. The society had received as many as 13,000 entries.

Kareena, who is expecting her second child with actor Saif Ali Khan, is currently in Dharamsala on an extended Diwali holiday. Saif is shooting for his film, Bhoot Police at the hill station.

