Kareena Kapoor is in love with this old picture of teenage Saif Ali Khan with his father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. See here

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a throwback picture of her husband, Saif Ali Khan, with his father, the late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Sharing the picture on Instagram Stories, Kareena added a couple of heart emojis.

Saif, the son of Tiger Pataudi and actor Sharmila Tagore, dedicated his film Agent Vinod to him. It released soon after his father’s death in 2011. In an interview to Hindustan Times, Saif joked that while he would love to do a biopic of his father, his mother thinks Ranbir Kapoor would be more suited for the job.

“I would love to. He is a huge icon in my mind. He was a stylish person — with his body language, the way he spoke, his attitude, and even the way he smoked his cigarettes. You can’t come close [to him]. It’s like making a film on Bruce Lee. Who is going to copy his body language? That is my main concern. Amma (Sharmila Tagore) feels Ranbir (Kapoor) can. Yes, he has a long face like my father but I don’t think he likes cricket (laughs). However, it will be great [to see a film on him]. It will be a great story about bringing India together,” he’d said.

Saif and Kareena spend a lot of down time at his ancestral property, the Pataudi Palace, in Haryana. Dismissing reports that he bought the mansion back from a hotel chain for Rs 800 crore, Saif said in an interview that the details of the transaction had been misrepresented.

Also read: Saif Ali Khan dismisses reports of him buying back Pataudi Palace, calls Rs 800 crore price tag ‘a massive exaggeration’

“It’s impossible to put a value to it in monetary terms because emotionally, the property is priceless,” he’d told the Mumbai Mirror. “My grandparents and father are buried there, there’s security, serenity and a spiritual connection there for me. The land goes back by a few centuries, but the palace that my grandfather built for my grandmother is around a hundred years old. He was the ruling monarch then, but since then, privy purses and titles have been abolished. These are different times which is why my father leased it out and Francis (Wacziarg) and Aman (Nath), who ran a hotel in the palace, took good care of the property and were like family. My mother (Sharmila Tagore) has a cottage there and she was always comfortable.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more