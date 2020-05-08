Kareena Kapoor is missing working with her team: ‘But for now do gaj ki doori and stay home’

Kareena Kapoor and her team from when they were shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha in Punjab.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is missing shoot days and filming locations. She has shared a throwback photo from when she was with her team, shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha in lovely mustard fields.

“The good old days... no social distancing only love. But for now... do gaj ki doori and stay home,” she captioned the photo. It shows her striking a pose with six others, all members of her team. Kareena is seen in a white and salwar suit as they enjoy a sunny day in a Punjabi farm.

Laal Singh Chaddha stars Aamir Khan in the lead and is directed by Secret Superstar maker Advait Chandan. The film is an official adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood hit Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright. It was scheduled to release on Christmas this year but the lockdown might affect the release date.

A major portion of the film has also been shot in Punjab apart from the 100 other locations across the country. They shot in Punjab for Jugnu, a romantic track from the upcoming film, In February. Kareena’s son Taimur had also accompanied her to Punjab.

Kareena is currently in lockdown with husband Saif Ali Khan and Taimur at their Mumbai home. She regularly shares photos and updates from her home on Instagram for her fans. She recently shared a photo of Saif giving Taimur a trim. In the picture, the ever-stylish actor is seen dressed in comfortable white coloured kurta-pyjama and sporting a salt and pepper beard. While Saif is seen standing and trimming his son’s hair, Taimur is seen sitting obediently as his father gives him a haircut. Kareena posted the picture featuring her husband and son with a caption, “Haircut anyone?”

