Kareena Kapoor joins Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain for epic Kapoor family pics after Karwa Chauth dinner

Soon-to-be mommy Kareena Kapoor joined her family, including dad Randhir Kapoor, aunt Neetu Kapoor, cousins Riddhima, Aadar and Armaan, for epic Karwa Chauth celebration.

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 07:51 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Kareena Kapoor joined Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima, Tara Sutaria, among others, for a Karwa Chauth dinner.

Kareena Kapoor served us not one but two varied looks on Wednesday as she celebrated Karwa Chauth with her family. The actor joined cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa, Aadar Jain and his girlfriend Tara Sutaria, Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Nitasha Nanda, Manoj Jain and Rima Jain as the family celebrated Karwa Chauth with a dinner.

Missing from the photo was Kareena’s husband and actor Saif Ali Khan, who is shooting in Himachal Pradesh for Bhoot Police, and cousin Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt. Sharing the photo, Riddhima wrote, “Family dinner #missingafew.”

 

 



Kareena was seen in a printed ensemble while Tara chose an ivory salvar-kurta for the occasion. Earlier in the day, Kareena was seen about town in a white smock dress. The soon-to-be mom was glowing as she posed for the gathered paparazzi.

Karwa Chauth celebrations were muted in Bollywood just like the rest of India, given the exigencies imposed by the coronavirus pandemic. However, many celebrities shared their photos from the festivities while celebrating with family or close friends. Actor Anil Kapoor’s wife, Sunita, kept up with the tradition as she hosted several Bollywood wives for the rituals. Among those who attended were Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep, Varun Dhawan’s partner Natasha Dalal, Shilpa Shetty, Rohit Dhawan’s wife Jaanvi, Krishika Lulla, Neelam Kothari David Dhawan’s wife Lalli, and Chunky Panday’s wife Bhavana.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s writer-director wife Tahira Kashyap also gave a peek into her celebrations. “Karva chauth in times of corona! Honestly had set out to make snowflakes (paucity of time leads to this kind of self art) until someone pointed out why would you make coronavirus!! Now blame it on my skills or mind being clouded constantly by this stupid virus. wishing you all a very happy corona free #karvachauth #gocoronago,” she captioned her Instagram post.

