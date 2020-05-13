Kareena Kapoor Khan goes makeup-free in new sun-kissed selfie, Malaika Arora says ‘you’re so beautiful’. See here

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a new selfie on Instagram, and her friends can’t help but admire her beauty. Kareena shared the selfie on late Tuesday.

She wrote in the caption, “Because eye-shadow is too mainstream!” The picture shows Kareena with the sunlight falling on her face. The shadow of her mobile phone can be seen.

The picture has been ‘liked’ over 500000 times, with everyone from her manager Poonam Damania to her friends Amrita and Malaika Arora commenting. “You are just so very beautiful,” Malaika wrote in her comment. “When you look this beautiful, there’s no need for makeup!” wrote another person.

Kareena has been sharing regular social media updates, ever since she joined Instagram earlier this year. On Mother’s Day, she posted a picture of herself with her son, Taimur, and wrote in the caption. “This pretty much sums up mother’s day and well... every other day with Tim.”

Besides Taimur, Kareena’s husband, actor Saif Ali Khan also frequently features on her Instagram. She recently shared a picture of Saif giving Taimur a haircut during lockdown.

Also read: When Alia Bhatt joined Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor for a magazine photoshoot. See pic

Kareena spoke about her social media activity in an interview to Bombay Times recently. She said, “I can’t be dressed in couture all the time. And, I do have days when my hair is out of place. The thing is, I want to be as real as possible and be dressed in what makes me comfortable. I can’t sit dressed up all day. It gets to me that people are looking at what I’m wearing all the time and scrutinising it. There are times when I just want to chill in a simple set of clothes and feel like myself, keep my hair tied or loose and just let things be.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more