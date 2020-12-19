Sections
Kareena Kapoor Khan laughs at the idea that anyone can style Saif Ali Khan: 'He wears the opposite of what stylists give him'

Kareena Kapoor Khan laughs at the idea that anyone can style Saif Ali Khan: ‘He wears the opposite of what stylists give him’

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked if she had any style advice for her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and she laughed off the idea that anyone could style him.

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 09:32 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan pose at a cafe in Himachal Pradesh.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has said that it is not possible for her to give style advice to her husband, Saif Ali Khan, as he has such ‘impeccable taste’. Kareena said that Saif is the sort of person who wears the opposite of what a stylish would give him to wear.

Kareena and Saif are expecting their second child, and in recent days have been spotted making trips to the doctor for health check-ups.

In an interview to Pinkvilla, Kareena was asked if she had any style advice for her husband, and she said, “Nobody can style Saif, because he will wear the opposite of what a stylist gives him. He is inherently stylish. He has impeccable taste, whether it’s in clothes, or interior design, or food, books, places... Saif has that knack. I don’t think anyone can style Saif.”

Kareena has said that she wants to keep working through her pregnancy, and the actor is currently hosting her talk show, What Women Want. In a recent episode, she spoke about the first time she met Saif, and how she felt. She told her guest, Varun Dhawan, “You and I both have grown up in that same kind of space, where we are continuously in a high-speed shot. It happened with me and Saif. Saif will never...it’s not in his head.” According to Kareena, Saif is someone who is more into Hollywood films and Clint Eastwood. “And I was in Main Hoon Na, like that Sushmita (Sen) sari flying. That’s why I said we both are quite similar,” she told Varun.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor says she imagined Main Hoon Na sari flying scene when she met Saif Ali Khan for the first time

Saif and Kareena met on the sets of their film, Tashan, and got married on October 16, 2012. They have a three-year-old son, Taimur, who will celebrate his birthday tomorrow.

