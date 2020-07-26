Sections
Home / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals secret of her good looks with throwback photo of mom Babita: ‘I got it from my mama’

Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals secret of her good looks with throwback photo of mom Babita: ‘I got it from my mama’

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a gorgeous throwback picture of her mother, Babita Kapoor, and credited her for her good looks.

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 17:30 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kareena Kapoor Khan with her mother, Babita Kapoor.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has credited her mother, Babita Kapoor, for her good looks. Kareena dug into the archives to share a throwback picture of Babita on her Instagram page and wrote, “If looks could kill... #IGotItFromMyMama.” Kareena’s elder sister, Karisma Kapoor, showered love on the post and dropped a number of heart emojis.

Fans agreed with Kareena, with one Instagram user commenting, “Like mama like daughter.” Another wrote, “Blessed genes.” One user hinted that good looks run in the family and wrote, “& #taimur got it from u.”

 

Earlier, on her radio show What Women Want, Kareena said that she is able to appreciate Babita a lot more after the birth of Taimur. “My mom used to always say, ‘When you become a mother, you’ll know exactly what I feel when you tell me you’re coming home at 10 and then you’re coming home at 12. And for those two hours, I don’t know where you are’.”



Also see: Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic cradle her baby bump in loving snap from maternity shoot

Kareena had said that even though things are different now, with mobile phones, she feels worried if Taimur reaches home even a few minutes later than usual. “Of course, in today’s mobile day and age... But I still feel that even when Taimur is five minutes late also from playschool, I’m like, ‘Where is he? What is he doing?’” She also said that her love and appreciation for her mother has “gone up by leaps and bounds”.

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Raj Mehta’s comedy Good Newwz, alongside Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. The film opened to positive reviews and earned over Rs 200 crore at the box office.

Kareena was shooting for Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha when the coronavirus pandemic gained momentum in India and the rest of the schedule was called off until further notice. The film stars Aamir Khan in the titular role, and is an adaptation of the Hollywood blockbuster Forrest Gump.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Yogi Adityanath surveys flood-hit areas in Gorakhpur
Jul 26, 2020 17:43 IST
Monsoon gear for pooches: Raincoat, boots and inverted umbrellas
Jul 26, 2020 17:41 IST
Washington takes on Beijing | HT Editorial
Jul 26, 2020 17:45 IST
The anti-defection law has failed. It is time to scrap it
Jul 26, 2020 17:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.