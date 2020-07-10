Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals what’s on her mind in relatable post, see pic

Like everyone else, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan seems to have had enough of 2020. She gave her Instagram followers a glimpse of her mood in a new Instagram post. She shared a picture of herself, gazing into the distance, and captioned it, “Waiting for 2021.”

Aside from the coronavirus pandemic, 2020 has been a terrible year for Bollywood, with the deaths of several talented artistes including actors Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput, singer-composer Wajid Khan, and most recently, veteran actor Jagdeep.

Meanwhile, theatres across the country have shuttered down due to the pandemic, stalling many films in different stages of production. Kareena, too, was forced to cut short the Punjab schedule of Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha.

Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of critically-acclaimed Hollywood blockbuster Forrest Gump, will mark Kareena’s onscreen reunion with her 3 Idiots co-star Aamir Khan after eight years. The two were last seen together in Reema Kagti’s thriller Talaash: The Answer Lies Within.

Kareena was also supposed to begin shooting for Karan Johar’s period epic Takht, in which she will play Jahanara Begum, earlier this year. As of now, the film is on hold, as the present situation does not permit an extensive shoots in Europe. It also stars Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

Also see | Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar shares priceless memories of him, with son Babil. See pics

Recently, Kareena completed two decades in the film industry. Her debut film, JP Dutta’s Refugee, released on June 30, 2000. To commemorate the milestone, she shared a still of her first shot for the film. “My first shot was at 4 am... I woke up this morning at 4, looked in the mirror, and said to myself that this was the best decision I could have ever taken. 20 years of hard work, dedication, and self-confidence,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I am extremely grateful to all my fans for all your love, support, and strength... Thank you #JPDutta for my life in the movies... @bachchan for being the sweetest co-star... and every single person involved in this film. Want to go back in time… #20YearsAndNotGivingUp,” she added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more