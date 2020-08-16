Sections
Home / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor Khan says son Taimur brings out the best and worst in her: ‘Even I lose patience sometimes’

Kareena Kapoor Khan says son Taimur brings out the best and worst in her: ‘Even I lose patience sometimes’

Kareena Kapoor Khan said that her son, Taimur Ali Khan, tests her patience when he fusses over food.

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kareena Kapoor Khan said that Taimur is becoming a picky eater now.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is set to become a mother for the second time, revealed that her son, Taimur Ali Khan, brings out the best and worst in her. She said that she ends up losing her patience when he fusses over food but they ‘battle it out together’.

In an interview with Filmfare, Kareena opened up about the kind of parent she is. “I’m overprotective. I’m also a first-time mother. This journey is teaching me something new each day,” she said, adding, “Taimur is also teaching me the kind of mother he wants me to be. He brings out the best in me and also the worst. Because even I lose patience sometimes.”

Kareena said that Taimur is becoming a bit of a picky eater and refuses to eat certain kinds of food, which leads to her losing her cool. “He’s three-and-a-half years old now. He’s kind of understanding his likes and dislikes. He says things like, ‘I don’t want to eat this. I don’t want to eat that.’ I end up losing my patience. I tell him, ‘You have to eat your paratha. There’s no option now’. It’s a bit of a task. But in the end, we battle it out together.”

Kareena is expecting her second child with husband, Saif Ali Khan. The couple announced the happy news in a joint statement last week. “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support. - Saif and Kareena,” their statement read.



This is Kareena’s second child and Saif’s fourth. He also has two children - Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan - from his previous marriage with Amrita Singh.

