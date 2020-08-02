Kareena Kapoor Khan shares throwback from stunning photoshoot when Taimur was ‘in my tummy’

Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a stunning picture from a magazine shoot that she did when she was pregnant with son Taimur in 2016. In the picture, she is seen wearing a loose white one-shoulder top with a black skirt.

The picture was originally shared on Instagram stories by stylist and talk show host Anaita Shroff Adajania, who wrote, “Uff! @kareenakapoorkhan def a fav shoot!” Sharing the picture on her own Instagram stories, Kareena wrote, “God I remember this… Tim was in my tummy.”

Kareena worked throughout her pregnancy, from walking the ramp to shooting for magazine covers and more. In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, she said that she would not take any maternity break and asked the media to not treat her pregnancy like a ‘national casualty’.

“I’m pregnant, not a corpse. And what maternity break? It’s the most normal thing on earth to produce a child. It is high time the media back off, and stop treating me any different than I ever was. Anybody who is bothered shouldn’t work with me... but my work goes on as is, like always. Stop making it a national casualty. We are in 2016, not in the 1800s. Probably, even at that time, people were way more civilised and normal than the way the media is behaving and speculating now,” she said.

Also read | Ankita Lokhande on why she didn’t go to Sushant Singh Rajput’s funeral: ‘I knew if I see him like that, I will never be able to forget’

Kareena completed two decades in the film industry in June this year. Sharing a behind-the-scenes photo of her first shot for her debut film, JP Dutta’s Refugee, she said that doing the film was the ‘best decision I could have ever taken’.

Meanwhile, Kareena will be seen next in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, which marks her onscreen reunion with Aamir Khan after eight years. The two actors were last seen together in Reema Kagti’s Talaash: The Answer Lies Within, which came out in 2012.

Kareena was also supposed to begin shooting for Karan Johar’s period epic Takht earlier this year. However, the shoot was stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

. Follow @htshowbiz for more