Kareena Kapoor looks gorgeous as Saif Ali Khan goes behind the camera to shoot her for mag cover, photo inside

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has been home through the lockdown but that has not stopped from gracing magazine covers. The actor was the cover girl for Filmfare as the magazine celebrated her completion of 20 years in Bollywood. What made it even more special was that it was shot at their home by husband, actor Saif Ali Khan.

The caption of the picture read: “Celebrating 20 years of #KareenaKapoorKhan! Here’s presenting the superstar on our latest cover; shot exclusively at home by hubby #SaifAliKhan.” Looking stunning in a pale blue linen shirt, Kareena’s heavily kohled eyes stand out as she looks at the camera. Her hair falls in gentle waves around her shoulders.

Earlier in June Kareena had recalled her first shot for Refugee and written: “My first shot was at 4 am... I woke up this morning at 4, looked in the mirror, and said to myself that this was the best decision I could have ever taken. 20 years of hard work, dedication, and self-confidence... I am extremely grateful to all my fans for all your love, support, and strength... Thank you #JPDutta for my life in the movies... @bachchan for being the sweetest co-star... and every single person involved in this film. Want to go back in time... #20YearsAndNotGivingUp.”

Kareena was recently in news when she spoke on nepotism. In an interview with Barkha Dutt, she had said: “21 years of working would not have happened with just nepotism. It is not possible. I can take a long list out of superstars’ children for whom it’s not been able to happen that way.” Many star kids have come under attack, some directly like Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor and others in a veiled fashion over insider privilege.

