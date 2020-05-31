Sections
Home / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor makes another entry to her kaftan series: ‘Did you ask for it? No’

Kareena Kapoor makes another entry to her kaftan series: ‘Did you ask for it? No’

Kareena Kapoor shared yet another makeup free selfie from the balcony of her Mumbai home. Check out her picture here.

Updated: May 31, 2020 14:18 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kareena Kapoor is rocking her cosy kaftans at home.

Kareena Kapoor has treated fans to another picture from her kaftan series. The actor is a big fan of rocking comfy and cosy kaftan at home where she is lockdown with her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur.

In the new pictures, Kareena looks fresh and perfect with her bare face and in her blue and white kaftan. “Did you ask for another Kaftan picture? No. Did I still put it up? Yes. #ThankMeLater #KaftanSeries,” she captioned her post.

 

Of course, none of her fans would ever reject an unannounced selfie of their favourite star. “You are loveee,” read a comment on her post. “Keep them coming,” read another. Kareena often posts pictures and videos in her colourful kaftan. She was recently seen twirling in a yellow number designed by Masaba Gupta.



Kareena has lately been in a mood for throwbacks. On Saturday, she shared a picture from 20 years ago with her best friend and former actor Amrita Arora. “Thank you @putlu for the most beautiful memory... #BFFGoals Lockdown nostalgia .... besties then and besties now,” her caption read.

 

Also see: Sunil Grover cooks up a cigarette in his kitchen in hard-hitting video, Anubhav Sinha shares his own experiences

On her friend and filmmaker Karan Johar’s birthday. Kareena had shared another old picture of the two. She took to Instagram to post the picture in which they are seen sharing a light-hearted moment. “Gosh we were so sexy then and now even more... To Forever, my friend... Happy birthday,” Kareena wrote in the caption. On her brother-in-law and actor Kunal Kemmu’s birthday, she shared a photo with him, his wife and actor Soha Ali Khan, their daughter Inaaya and Kareena’s son Taimur. “Happy birthday brother-in-law @khemster2... We love you,” she captioned her post.

She has also shared throwback pictures from her vacations with Saif and Taimur, with her team members on a film shoot location, of her time in London with friends and more.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Meditation can greatly benefit humanity during this crisis: Tanushree Dutta
May 31, 2020 15:04 IST
Nepal govt tables in parliament amendment bill on map that includes Indian territory
May 31, 2020 14:48 IST
Madrid’s Marcelo ‘can’t wait’ to resume playing
May 31, 2020 14:47 IST
81-year-old Sikh man’s free langar is a blessing to weary humans as well as animals
May 31, 2020 14:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.