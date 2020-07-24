Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora pose with their girl friends in no-mask, pre-corona throwback pic

Sections
Actors Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora are joined by Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora and Natasha Poonawala in this throwback picture.

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 19:49 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora with Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora and Natasha Poonawala.

Malaika Arora has shared a super-glam picture with her girl friends from when they met the last time, before the coronavirus pandemic took over the world. The photo shows her posing with Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora and Natasha Poonawala.

“When we last all met jus before lockdown ..... outfit (check) makeup (check) Sunglasses’s (check) poseready (check) .... n no masks (check) @amuaroraofficial @natasha.poonawalla @kareenakapoorkhan @therealkarismakapoor ( ur pose says it all gurl),” Malaika wrote with her post. Sharing it on Instagram Stories, Kareena wrote, “My women for life.”

 

Earlier this month, Malaika had shared a throwback selfie reminiscing about a date with BFFs Kareena, Karisma, sister Amrita and designer Mallika Bhat. The 46-year-old star shared the photo on Instagram, in which she can be seen posing with Karisma, Kareena and Amrita as they pout and pose for the selfie. Along with the snap, Malaika noted, “Bffs that pout together stay forever. #majormissing #majorlove @therealkarismakapoor @mallika_bhat @amuaroraofficial @kareenakapoorkhan.” Kareena reposted the picture, captioning it as, “Forever Us.”



Malaika had been spending time at home during the lockdown. She has been quite active on social media, sharing pictures and videos on social media. She shared a throwback picture with son Arhaan Khan and urged people to focus on their health amid the coronavirus pandemic.

