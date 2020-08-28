Sections
Home / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor offers advice to weight watchers with throwback Instagram post: ‘Count memories, not calories’

Kareena Kapoor offers advice to weight watchers with throwback Instagram post: ‘Count memories, not calories’

Actor Kareena Kapoor is also offering helpful advice along with her glam Instagram posts. Her latest advice is to enjoy life and not worry about one’s weight.

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 19:06 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kareena Kapoor wants you to enjoy life and not worry about calories.

Kareena Kapoor has shared a new Instagram post and some life advice for her fans. The actor is making a case for counting good memories rather than worrying about one’s weight.

The photo, most likely a throwback, shows Kareena at a restaurant, looking through their menu. She is seen wearing a white and blue striped shirt and dark sunglasses. “Count the memories, not the calories… #FoodForThought #Deep,” she captioned her post.

 

Kareena’s fans left her a tonne of compliments in the comments. “Wowwww lookinggg so pretttyyyy,” wrote one. “So beautiful you are,” wrote one. Another commented that she no longer needs to worry about the calories as she is expecting her second child.



Kareena and husband Saif Ali Khan recently announced that they are expecting another baby. “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family,” an official statement from the couple read. Expressing their gratitude to their fans and well-wishers, they said, “Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support.” They are already parents to four-year-old son Taimur.

 

The actor has been sharing regular updates from her life on Instagram. She reunited with her girl gang earlier this week and shared pictures from the get-together. She posted a glamourous picture in which she was seen posing her friends Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Mallika Bhat and Natasha Poonawalla. “When worst comes to worst, squad comes first,” she captioned her post. Kareena also noted in the caption that sister Karisma Kapoor was missing from the picture, and added ,”PS: @therealkarismakapoor is missing in action.”

 

Also read: Aashram review: Bobby Deol’s show has a bark that’s worse than its bite

Earlier, she had shared a picture with her team as she got ready for another at-home photoshoot. In the photo, the team members were seen wearing face masks to protect themselves and others from Covid-19. “Another day, another shoot... my warriors. Missing you Poonie. #TheNewNormal,” she had captioned her post.

Kareena was last seen with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in Good Newwz. Her upcoming projects include Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan and Karan Johar’s Takht.

