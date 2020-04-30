Kareena Kapoor on meeting Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa: ‘I will never forget her smile, she was a true soldier’

Kareena Kapoor has shared her experience of spending time with Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa on the sets of the film Angrezi Medium and called her a “true soldier” with an unforgettable smile. Kareena had made a cameo as a British police officer in the Homi Adajania film and got the opportunity to meet Sutapa who accompanied Irrfan on the film sets.

Opening about her first impression of Sutapa, Kareena told Filmfare in an interview, “ I had the pleasure of spending some time with his wife too at the shoot. Humble but even though they were going through so much at the time ...I will never forget her smile. She was the true soldier is what I gathered. My heart swells for her but life can be cruel and the only truth we know is that we will go one day. Irrfan is at peace and in turn his films will warm the cockles of our heart forever. Thank you for your great work only small humble way I would like to say.”

Sutapa Sikdar at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, Wednesday ( PTI )

Sharing her desire to work with Irrfan, Kareena said, “It was on my bucket list... After I saw him in Maqbool. I just had to be in the frame with this electrifying actor, a persona that was incomparable when the camera was switched on.”

On Wednesday, Kareena had shared a happy behind the scene picture with Irrfan, Deepak Dobriyal and Dimple Kapadia. She captioned it, “It was an absolute honour sir. Rest in peace.”

Irrfan is survived by Sutapa and his sons Babil and Ayaan. The actor, who died at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Wednesday, was buried at the Versova graveyard around 3 pm in the presence of his family and friends such as directors Tigmanshu Dhulia and Vishal Bhardwaj.

