Kareena Kapoor on one quality of hers that has rubbed off on Saif Ali Khan: ‘His emotional quotient has increased by 50%’

Kareena Kapoor has shared the qualities of hers that have rubbed off on husband Saif Ali Khan during the lockdown, revealing that he has grown more emotional and empathetic during this time, just like her. Kareena confessed that she cries on being upset about something, adding that Saif’s emotional quotient has also increased by 50%.

Kareena recently took part in a photoshoot for Filmfare’s August issue. On being asked about her and Saif’s qualities that have rubbed off on each other, she told the magazine in an interview, “He’s one of our most outstanding actors. But Saif is not the kind to chase success. If he wants to do a film like Laal Kaptaan, he’ll do it. He’s not in the rat race. He’s like I’m an actor and I want to stick by that belief. I love that about Saif. I also love that he can switch off and talk about something else. He can watch a crime thriller called Miss Marple, which I guess no one would watch apart from us two. It’s about a 60-year-old female sleuth. We have these commonalities, which we find solace in. That’s what we’ve learnt from each other. To find solace in the smaller things.”

“He’s happy being home right now. He’s like I need to stay in isolation because we need to help others. We have to stay positive about it. We can’t moan about it. People are like ‘2020 is gone’. He says it’s okay na. It’s just a matter of a year. He’s so calm and that has rubbed off on me also. He’s also grown more emotional and empathetic. He shows it in different ways. Like, if I’m upset about something I read or heard, I’ll just cry. Usually, he won’t show it. But now his emotional quotient has increased by 50 per cent.”

Saif and Kareena are expecting their second child and announced the pregnancy in an official statement on Wednesday. “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support,” they said in a joint statement.

Also read: Sara Ali Khan, brother Ibrahim wish their ‘Abba’ Saif Ali Khan on his birthday with numerous throwback pics

Kareena, 39, delivered their first child, son Taimur on December 20, 2016. The toddler has been an Internet sensation ever since his birth and is followed by the paparazzi round-the-clock. Back then, soon after the baby boy was named Taimur, people on social media had started questioning the origins of the name.

Saif, 50, tied the knot with Kareena in October 2012 after a five-year courtship. He was previously married to actor Amrita Singh, with whom he shares actor-daughter Sara and son Ibrahim.

Follow @htshowbiz for more