Kareena Kapoor posts a stunning monochrome ‘post pack up shot’, Swara Bhasker calls it ‘aag’. See pic

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Thursday posted a gorgeous picture of herself, after a work schedule. Her fans and industry colleagues were full of praise for it.

Sharing it, Kareena wrote: “Post pack up shot... with my dearest friend @avigowariker.” Sporting a shirt and with make-up on, Kareena can be seen looking straight at the camera. The picture saw Manish Malhotra say “beautiful always” while Swara Bhasker wrote “aag (fire)”. Many fans wrote in; one said: “Beautiful! With that baby glow.” Another said: “You are such a beauty goddess.”

Kareena often shares selfies like she did on Thursday when she posted a throwback picture, expressing her desire to go back to the beach. Her friends Amrita Arora and Malaika Arora couldn’t stop laughing at her caption.

The actor celebrated her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan’s birthday and posted a video, commemorating his 50 years. Sharing it, she had written: “Happy birthday. I made a video for Saif’s 50th capturing 50 years of his life, which I shared with him last night. It was 22 minutes long and I still felt there was so much more to be said! Am sharing here a glimpse of 50 pictures of the video that is from the heart! Happy birthday love... you make 50 look so good and so well lived!” Saif celebrated his birthday with close friends and family on August 20.

Kareena and Saif are expecting their second child. Making the announcement, they said in a joint statement: “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support.”

