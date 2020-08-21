Sections
Home / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor posts a stunning monochrome ‘post pack up shot’, Swara Bhasker calls it ‘aag’. See pic

Kareena Kapoor posts a stunning monochrome ‘post pack up shot’, Swara Bhasker calls it ‘aag’. See pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a beautiful post work photo. Industry colleagues as well as her fans couldn’t stop raving about her beauty.

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 07:48 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kareena Kapoor recently announced her second pregnancy.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Thursday posted a gorgeous picture of herself, after a work schedule. Her fans and industry colleagues were full of praise for it.

Sharing it, Kareena wrote: “Post pack up shot... with my dearest friend @avigowariker.” Sporting a shirt and with make-up on, Kareena can be seen looking straight at the camera. The picture saw Manish Malhotra say “beautiful always” while Swara Bhasker wrote “aag (fire)”. Many fans wrote in; one said: “Beautiful! With that baby glow.” Another said: “You are such a beauty goddess.”

 

Kareena often shares selfies like she did on Thursday when she posted a throwback picture, expressing her desire to go back to the beach. Her friends Amrita Arora and Malaika Arora couldn’t stop laughing at her caption.



The actor celebrated her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan’s birthday and posted a video, commemorating his 50 years. Sharing it, she had written: “Happy birthday. I made a video for Saif’s 50th capturing 50 years of his life, which I shared with him last night. It was 22 minutes long and I still felt there was so much more to be said! Am sharing here a glimpse of 50 pictures of the video that is from the heart! Happy birthday love... you make 50 look so good and so well lived!” Saif celebrated his birthday with close friends and family on August 20.

Also read: Rohit Shetty says he cried on seeing ‘Saif Ali Khan’s daughter’ Sara Ali Khan beg him for work in resurfaced viral video

Kareena and Saif are expecting their second child. Making the announcement, they said in a joint statement: “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Kareena posts a stunning monochrome ‘post pack up shot’, see pic
Aug 21, 2020 07:48 IST
Rhea’s WhatsApp chat with Mahesh on day she left Sushant’s house revealed
Aug 21, 2020 07:47 IST
National Recruitment Agency: All you need to know
Aug 21, 2020 07:42 IST
Adam Cole excited for WWE’s ThunderDome debut
Aug 21, 2020 07:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.